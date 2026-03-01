Modi's visit signals a new phase in India-Israel economic partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Israel marked a pivotal moment in a partnership that has evolved into economic maturity. Built on high-level political trust, this relationship now drives structured business collaboration across key sectors.

Over the last decade, consistent leadership-level engagement has fostered stability that appeals to investors and corporate boards. Such continuity minimises risks and underscores enduring alignment. Few economic ties scale without this foundation — and India–Israel's bond has proven resilient amid Israel's security challenges since late 2023.

ALSO READ: India-Israel strengthen defence ties as countries decide to elevate ties High-profile reciprocal visits highlight this depth. In 2025, Israel's Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat brought over 60 companies to India, paired with a CEO forum for tangible deals. Just two months ago, India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal led a similar delegation to Israel. These were not mere formalities; they were targeted missions fostering direct industry matchmaking.

The first round of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations was held in New Delhi from February 23–26, 2026, building on the Terms of Reference signed last November. Covering goods, services, intellectual property rights and key sectors such as technology and defence, these talks aim to reduce barriers and boost market access ahead of PM Modi's trip.

These visits, now amplified by the ongoing FTA talks, signal expectations for disciplined private sector action. The partnership's roots run deep — from decades-old diamond trade ties to defence collaborations. It now spans advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, infrastructure, fintech and health-tech. The shift is clear: from diverse transactions to deep integration.

Bilateral civilian trade reached $3.63 billion in 2025, up from $3.50 billion in 2023. Israeli exports to India climbed to $2.07 billion, fuelled by demand in water technology, agritech, cybersecurity and fintech. Yet growth increasingly stems from joint ventures, on-ground pilots and India-centric production — not just imports.

Indian firms prioritise scalable, adaptable technology; Israeli innovators recognise the need for local alliances, regulatory compliance and sustained on-ground presence. Discussions have evolved from access to co-execution.

ALSO READ: India, Israel trade pact to unlock vast potential: PM in Israeli parliament This dovetails with India's push for self-reliant manufacturing and infrastructure. Israel's strength in rapid research-to-market innovation pairs seamlessly with India's vast implementation scale and consumer base.

Entities such as Israel's TradeIL and its missions in Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi offer hands-on support including counterpart matching, pilot structuring, regulatory navigation and deal follow-through. In complex markets, such coordination converts intent into outcomes.

PM Modi's visit amplified alignment and urgency. But the next phase will be defined by execution: joint development programmes, localised manufacturing partnerships, technology validation at scale and collaborative expansion into third markets.

India and Israel have established trust. They have institutionalised dialogue. They have demonstrated reciprocal commitment through high-level economic missions at the ministerial and CEO level.

The task now is conversion — converting trust into projects, dialogue into production and alignment into sustained industrial collaboration.