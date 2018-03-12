MAKE IN INDIA WEEK
Maha forms panel to track MoUs signed at Make in India week
Event through Feb 13-18 at BKC in Mumbai brought in 2,594 MoUs entailing Rs 7.94 lakh cr investments
Handset maker Lava looks to raise $100 million
The company is looking to dilute equity stake to strategic partners
CERC issues regulations achieve clean energy target, sound grid operations
Advises Centre to ask states to execute energy accounting & implement availability based tariff
Foxconn delay leaves Maharashtra jittery
State worried over the delay as despite marathon meetings, several visits, the company is still conducting due diligence on various sites
Make in India, finance in UK: Harriett Baldwin
Interview with UK Economic Secretary to the Treasury
New textile policy to reap Chinese slowdown benefits
The textile sector employs, at present, 35 million people, and aims to double the number by 2022. The government is focusing on training youths ...
Make In India Week: Odisha bags Rs 70,959 cr investment commitments
Around Rs 30,000 crore investments are from the mineral sector while the rest are from areas like food processing, electronics, textiles and ...
Make in India: 1,500 workers and a week to clear the junk
They'll be dismantling 27 pavilions spread over 2,30,000 sq mt of land owned by MMRDA
CIDCO inks MoUs worth Rs 30,000 crore during Make in India Week
CIDCO also inked an MoU with Transparency International India to combat corruption and for effective governance
Modi's $222-billion Make in India haul masks challenges to come
Right now, the campaign launched in 2014 is best known for its logo - a lion made of cogs - that has shown up on billboards from Hanover to San ...
Govt to set up MSME units at Mumbai's NTC land
Centre denies selling NTC land in Mumbai; units to be allied sector of textile industry
Modi urged to make reality match 'Make in India' hype
Even as the Make in India hype scales new heights, some bosses questioned Modi's delivery on promises to make it easier to do business
Rs 15-lakh cr investment promises at Make in India
Maharashtra, which was the host state, alone received investment proposals of Rs 7.94 lakh cr and 3,294 MoUs
Make in India Week nets Rs 15.2 lakh crore investment commitments
Of the total commitments, 30% have come from foreign players
Govt sees 67% increase in disbursal through textile fund in 6 years
Eyes disbursal of Rs 30,000 crore under the Amended Technology Funds Scheme
Volkswagen used defeat device in India too: Geete
Emission nine times more than cap; firm denies claim
Budget 2016
Worrying imbalances lurk below India's high headline growth
Significant difference between private consumption and private investment is set to put pressure on prices
- Panagariya favours large export oriented manufacturing firms to generate jobs
- 'Tamil Nadu's concerns not addressed in rail ministry's draft MoU for SPVs'
