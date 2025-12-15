India, US close to framework trade deal; no timeline yet: Rajesh Agrawal

India and the United States (US) are close to finalising a framework trade agreement, which is expected to be concluded ‘soon’, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said, without specifying a timeline for finalising the much-awaited pact.
Currently, the talks with the US have been moving in parallel on two tracks — the broader BTA, which will take longer, and the framework deal that would address the 50 per cent tariff burden on exporters.
“We have had five-six rounds of negotiations (with the US), where we have discussed the full-fledged BTA (bilateral trade agreement) and also an interim agreement/a framework trade deal, which addresses the reciprocal tariff. The visit of the Deputy USTR and the team (to New Delhi last week) was to familiarise him with India,” Agrawal said.
“It was also important to stocktake, in terms of trade relationship with India and the stage of the negotiation — in terms of the BTA and the framework agreement. We are close to a framework deal, but I would not like to put a timeline to it,” Agrawal told reporters in a briefing.
Having missed the ‘fall’ deadline, India is aiming to conclude the first tranche of the trade deal before the end of the calendar year. Despite the visit of a US trade team last week, headed by Deputy US Trade Representative (USTR) Rick Switzer, there is still no clarity regarding the finalisation of the deal.
NARROWING DIFFERENCES WITH EU
With the year-end deadline fast approaching, India and the European Union (EU) sides are continuing to engage with each other to narrow the differences and close the free trade agreement (FTA) talks at the earliest.
Agrawal said the negotiations have entered the ‘most difficult’ stage. “We are in the most difficult stage, most difficult issues are on the table...we are trying to ease that out wherever we are finding a fine balance. There is a set of issues on the table...CBAM is definitely on the table,” he told reporters.
Since the beginning of the month, both sides held intense discussions with the aim of working towards concluding the long-pending agreement at the earliest. The 16th round of negotiations took place from December 3 to 9 in New Delhi.
As far as considering dropping a few chapters to close the deal early, he said that the decision will be taken at the last moment. “I do not think we are dropping (any chapter) as of now. Whatever is on the table is on the table. But in case, in the interest of agreement at some point in time, we feel that there are certain issues or areas that need to be dropped, maybe (dropped). That call will be taken at the level of either chief negotiators or my ministers or my level, but that is not the stage we are at,” he said.
MEXICO TARIFFS, OTHER DEALS
Days after Mexico decided to slap up to 50 per cent tariff on imports from its non-preferential trade partners, officials in New Delhi said India has proposed a preferential trade agreement (PTA) or a limited trade deal with the South American country.
A PTA will help domestic exporters deal with the steep tariffs announced by Mexico last week.
Mexico has decided to impose steep import tariffs — ranging from about 5 per cent to as high as 50 per cent — on a wide range of goods — about 1,463 tariff lines — from countries that do not have free trade agreements with Mexico.
“Technical level talks are on...The only fast way forward is to try to get a preferential trade agreement (PTA) because an FTA (free trade agreement) will take a lot of time. So we are trying to see what can be a good way forward,” Agrawal said.
“We have proposed a PTA because it's a WTO-compatible way forward... we can do a PTA and try to get concessions that are required for Indian supply chains and similarly offer them concessions where they have export interests in India,” Agrawal said.
He also said that the duties are on a most favoured nation (MFN) basis and within the World Trade Organisation (WTO) bound rates. Besides, Mexico’s primary target is not India but aims to curb Chinese imports.
Mexico has approved an increase in MFN import tariffs from 5 to 50 per cent, with effect from January 1, 2026. Preliminary estimates suggest that this affects India's around $2 billion exports to Mexico particularly — automobiles, two-wheelers, auto parts, textiles, iron and steel, plastics, leather and footwear.
As the proposed trade deal with New Zealand is concerned, talks are expected to be closed or finalised soon. “We are in a good zone where we hope that the agreement will be closed and finalised soon...It is expected to be done soon,” Agrawal told reporters.
The chief negotiators of India and Canada will hold discussions virtually this week to find a way forward on the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
“In two years, countries have moved on, the world has moved on. A lot of other challenges in trade are coming up. We need to take stock as to where we stopped,” he said, adding that the chief negotiators will meet virtually to design the agenda and path forward for the talks.
He also said India is in the midst of multiple FTA negotiations including with Canada, the US, Peru, Chile, the EU, and the Eurasian Economic Union.
“We are starting talks with Qatar, Israel. We are also thinking of SACU (Southern African Customs Union) and New Zealand is in the final stages.” With the Russia-led EAEU, the first round of talks was held recently and the second round is scheduled for February next year. Talks with Chile are progressing well, he said, adding that negotiations with Peru are moving.
“India and Oman are poised to sign the agreement soon,” he told reporters. India has rejected accusations made by the US that it is dumping rice to the US. Basmati rice comprises over 80 per cent of India's rice exports to the US, which typically commands a higher price as compared to non-basmati rice. "We don't see a prima facie case of dumping. As far as we know, the US has not started any anti-dumping investigation either," Agrawal said.