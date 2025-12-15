India would achieve 56.1% debt-to-GDP ratio this financial year: FM

India would achieve a debt to GDP ratio of 56.1 per cent by the end of this financial year, as announced in the Budget Estimates for FY26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament on Monday while adding that rising debt to GSDP ratio of states was a cause for concern.
Addressing the discussion on the supplementary demand for grants, the finance minister said that India has transitioned from external vulnerability to external resilience. She said that with strict monitoring and gradual fiscal consolidation, the government has managed to bring down debt-to-GDP levels from the highs reached during Covid as a result of high borrowings. The Lok Sabha approved and passed the supplementary demands for grants for net additional spending of ₹41,455 crore in the current fiscal, which includes over ₹18,000 crore expenditure towards fertiliser subsidy.
“The economy today has actually moved from fragility to a level of fortitude. The import cover has also strengthened. In 2013, we had foreign exchange reserves only to cover seven months of imports. Today, it has moved to 11.4 months as of June 2025,” Sitharaman said.
The finance minister also assured that there was no shortage of fertiliser in the country, whether imported or domestically produced, and there was enough buffer available for the upcoming rabi season.
“The Centre has supplied fertilisers to every state, and the supplies are monitored in real time,” she said.
The finance minister added that by carefully managing imports, urea stock increased from 48.64 lakh metric tonnes as of October 1, 2025, to 68.85 lakh metric tonnes by October 31, 2025.
Referring to US President Donald Trump’s comment that India was a dead economy, the finance minister said, “Somebody said something somewhere, however important that somebody is, we should not depend on that, but rely on data available within the country, and also data coming from elsewhere.”
She said if India were a dead economy then it would not be the fastest-growing major country in the world, which has received ratings upgrades by several agencies.
Sitharaman highlighted that Make in India had now become make for India, with India emerging as a net exporter in sectors such as electronics, pharmaceutical engineering, goods and defence.
Stressing that growth in the last one decade had become quite broad based, Sitharaman said that the bottom 40 per cent of the population is acquiring wealth and assets at a significantly faster rate than the top 20 per cent.
“Inequality in asset ownership has massively declined, particularly in urban areas where the disparity for key assets like motor vehicles and refrigerators has shrunk,” she said.
The finance minister added that to say that the International Monetary Fund had downgraded the Indian economy was misleading since it talked about revising the base year for GDP calculations, which would be done by the statistics ministry in January 2026.