-
January 20, 2018, Saturday
A yearful of Trump: A changed America and its new-found 'wokeness'
It's a significant day today, one that marks a year of the world surviving Trump
-
November 25, 2017, Saturday
Muslims are often the first victims of Muslim terrorists
Islamic State, al Qaeda and other Islamic terroristsThese groups are responsible for turning their battlefields into abattoirs
-
November 14, 2017, Tuesday
Best response to Rohingya crisis: Boycott, sanctions or engagement?
They argue that ARSA's strategy was precisely to provoke a large exodus to obtain international sympathy
-
October 25, 2017, Wednesday
Entrepreneurs squirm under Xi Jinping's tightening grip
China is showing signs that it is aware of unease in the private sector
-
September 08, 2017, Friday
When it comes to North Korea, China is happy to make Trump squirm
The Chinese and Russians now believe it would be almost impossible to disarm North Korea
-
September 04, 2017, Monday
Q&A: What earthquake science can tell us about North Korea's nuclear test
In 1963, at the height of the Cold War, nuclear testing moved underground
-
July 30, 2017, Sunday
Is everyone else in Pak honest and righteous, asks Nawaz Sharif
Pak apex court on Friday disqualified 67-year-old Sharif for dishonesty and corruption
-
July 26, 2017, Wednesday
There's no mistaking Trump for a boy scout
President Obama, who was a boy scout in his youth, unlike Trump, missed the two national jamborees
-
July 24, 2017, Monday
If India wants to play a larger game, it must confront China's moves
India will need both internal and external balancing.
-
July 24, 2017, Monday
Jared Kushner, the prince of having it both ways
Why was he trying to set up a private back channel for communications with Russia?
-
May 10, 2017, Wednesday
To-do list for Macron: Unite a nation, form a government, reform Europe
A lot depends on whether he can heal the divisions in France which was evident during his campaign
-
February 14, 2017, Tuesday
Ignorance Is Strength
Republican ignorance has turned what was supposed to be a blitzkrieg against Obamacare into quagmire
-
January 22, 2017, Sunday
Trump v Mourinho: Masters of media distraction
In early October 2016 the comparison would have been funny, poignant and irresistible
-
January 22, 2017, Sunday
Obama's legacy is bittersweet - and its chance of survival hangs in balance
Obama's dignified bearing, even his very existence, was an inspiration
-
January 17, 2017, Tuesday
New U.S.-China rivalry risks lethal confrontation
Provocations by President-elect Trump over trade and territory could escalate into armed conflict
-
January 14, 2017, Saturday
How will Mexico deal with The Donald?
The Mexican govt hasn't bothered to correct its course in order to regain lost credibility
-
January 13, 2017, Friday
Putin's love for Trump: Cold War-type Russian honeypot trap or plain hype?
By romancing US Republican candidate, the Russian president may have got much more than information
-
January 06, 2017, Friday
Why showing ID at polling stations will not end election fraud
A far greater potential menace to fair procedure in elections is actually postal voting
-
November 13, 2016, Sunday
The view from Marrakech: climate talks are battling through a Trump tsunami
At the moment, Trump's previous declaration of climate change as a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese to undermine US industry looks ...
-
October 30, 2016, Sunday
Bloomberg view: Don't let the FBI's e-mail surprise swing the election
FBI is reviewing some messages involving a close Clinton aide to see if they contained classified information
