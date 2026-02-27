Friday, February 27, 2026 | 10:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Rubio to visit Israel as tensions with Iran escalate: US State Dept

Rubio to visit Israel as tensions with Iran escalate: US State Dept

The department said in a statement that Rubio would visit Israel on Monday and Tuesday to "discuss a range of regional priorities including Iran, Lebanon

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Image Credit: Bloomberg

AP Tel Aviv
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 9:58 PM IST
Secretary of State Marco Rubio will make a quick trip to Israel early next week as tensions between the United States and Iran soar amid a massive buildup of US forces in the Middle East, the State Department said Friday.

The department said in a statement that Rubio would visit Israel on Monday and Tuesday to "discuss a range of regional priorities including Iran, Lebanon, and ongoing efforts to implement President Trump's 20-Point Peace Plan for Gaza." It offered no other details.

The announcement comes just hours after the US Embassy in Jerusalem implemented "authorised departure" status for non-essential personnel and family members, which means that eligible staffers can leave the country voluntarily at government expense.

 

Topics : United States US-Iran tensions israel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 9:58 PM IST

