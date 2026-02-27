Friday, February 27, 2026 | 10:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / ArcelorMittal to close its second unit in Ukraine amid Russian attacks

ArcelorMittal to close its second unit in Ukraine amid Russian attacks

The CBAM is the EU's tool to put a fair price on carbon emitted during the production of carbon-intensive goods entering the bloc

Ukraine Air pollution, Kyiv, Russia-Ukraine

Representative image from file.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2026 | 10:21 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Ukraine's major steelmaker ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is closing another of its divisions in Ukraine due to a deepening energy crisis caused by Russia's ongoing attacks on the Ukrainian energy system, the company said on Friday.
 
Russia has sharply increased the number and intensity of strikes on Ukraine's energy sector, targeting both power plants and substations, forcing Kyiv to cut power supplies to businesses and increase imports from the EU.
 
The company, a subsidiary of ArcelorMittal SA, said in a statement that it would close its subsidiary Casting and Mechanical Plant, one of the country's largest enterprises, which includes foundry, press-forging, thermal, weld deposition equipment and machining.
 
 
The decision to shut down the plant comes into  effect three months from the date of announcement.
 
"The key reason for this step is the energy crisis that our company faces during wartime, in particular the extremely high cost of electricity in Ukraine," ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih said.

Also Read

Crude oil

Russia remains India's top crude oil supplier despite Trump pressurepremium

Rubble lies at the site of Thursday's Israeli strike on a house, in the central Gaza Strip | Reuters

US concerned over strikes hitting its Russia oil interests: Ukrainian envoy

Pavel Durov, Telegram CEO

Russia opens criminal probe against Telegram app founder Pavel Durov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy believes Putin 'already started' WWIII after invasion of Ukraine

Russia, Russia flag

From bakeries to salons, Russian firms struggle under wartime tax policy

 
"This led to the significant increase of the cost of production, which further worsened the economic feasibility of manufacturing steel products," it added.
 
The company also said that another reason was the decision of the European Commission to introduce the CBAM (Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism) from January without any exceptions or transition period for Ukrainian producers.
 
The CBAM is the EU's tool to put a fair price on carbon emitted during the production of carbon-intensive goods entering the bloc.
 
The plant will be the second of the company's assets to be closed this year.
 
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih said in January it would close one of its production units in the second quarter because of the EU environmental policy and high local power prices.
 
The decision to shut down the two units will affect more than 2,400 jobs, it said.

More From This Section

United States Energy Secretary, Chris Wright

Venezuela oil sale proceeds now routed to US Treasury: Chris Wright

IAEA

Unable to confirm Iran has suspended all uranium enrichment: UN watchdog

Israel Flag, Israel

China advises its nationals in Israel to strengthen safety precautions

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

US tells embassy staff to 'leave Israel if they wish' as war fears mount

Afghanistan flag, Pakistan flag, Afghanistan-Pakistan

China expresses concern, urges Pakistan-Afghanistan to reach ceasefire soon

Topics : ArcelorMittal Ukraine Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2026 | 9:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights England vs New Zealand LIVE ScoreIndia Q3 GDP Growth Data 2026Oil Price OutlookSepsis SymptomsGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict