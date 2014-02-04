-
February 04, 2014, Tuesday
Investing in innovation
Mutual funds are going off the beaten track to connect with customers, though the results have been mixed. While some have worked ...
-
February 04, 2014, Tuesday
Picking the winners
An eminent jury analysed data, vetted the process as well as ranking parameters before finalising the Business Standard Fund ...
-
February 04, 2014, Tuesday
Bottom-up approach pays dividends
A contrarian call also helped when the RBI shifted its focus and increased the cost of funds to stem the rupee's fall
-
February 04, 2014, Tuesday
Offshore funds, a win-win for industry, investors
With domestic equity markets losing sheen, mutual funds are increasingly looking outside India for investment opportunities. In ...
-
February 04, 2014, Tuesday
Getting the CAD call right
A top-down approach coupled with picks from beaten down sectors helped the team at ICICI Prudential outscore their peers and the ...
-
February 04, 2014, Tuesday
Good at saving, bad at investing
Mutual fund heads say investor psyche needs to change and efforts are on to rope in more distributors and educate investors
