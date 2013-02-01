-
September 13, 2017, Wednesday
Your concierge for financial services
With advances in technology, chatbots can help you transact and seek information much faster than traditional channels
September 06, 2017, Wednesday
Excluding interest income on FDs can hurt
Most forget to include this in taxable income, especially when it is in their wives' or kid's names
June 15, 2017, Thursday
Improve your returns with NCDs
Invest in five-six issues to spread your risk and hold them for the entire tenure
January 06, 2017, Friday
Your Money: Opt for short-term debt funds as an alternative to FDs
These funds carry low risk & should be able to beat the returns from fixed deposits
September 13, 2016, Tuesday
Bank FDs to become unattractive?
Experts say FDs will become unattractive going ahead, and returns could turn negative, if you take into account inflation
March 20, 2015, Friday
Axis Bank cuts deposit rates
Retail deposit rates slashed by 15-25 bps in select maturities
December 06, 2014, Saturday
SBI, Axis cut deposit rates; HDFC Bank may cut loan rate by March
Move comes within days of Guv Rajan saying there had been a fall in rates in the money markets for many reasons
December 04, 2014, Thursday
ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank cut retail term-deposit rates
ICICI Bank reduces rate by 25 bps, HDFC Bank by 25-50 bps on select maturities
September 17, 2014, Wednesday
SBI cuts medium-term deposit rate by 25 bps
Simultaneously, the bank has hiked the deposit rate by 25 basis points in the 180-210 days category to 7.25%
November 12, 2013, Tuesday
Union Bank of India raises deposit rates
To raise Rs 2,500 crore capital this fiscal
October 30, 2013, Wednesday
Retail deposit rates may rise
Banks might hold on to lending rates for the time being
August 17, 2013, Saturday
ICICI Bank hikes term deposit rates by 50-75 bps
The bank has, however, kept its base rate or minimum lending rate, unchanged at 9.75%
August 14, 2013, Wednesday
IDBI Bank increases interest rates
The revised interest rates would be effective August 16
April 10, 2013, Wednesday
Bank FD investors may exit on falling rates
Depositors may turn to dynamic bond funds and NBFC deposits: Experts
February 01, 2013, Friday
FinMin: Cut FD rates for senior citizens
The finance ministry has asked government banks to reduce the fixed deposit (FD) rate offered to senior citizens to reduce cost ...
September 13, 2017, Wednesday
Bank should fully settle FD claims
The bank said that it could not repay as the RBI had restrained it from doing routine operations
August 06, 2017, Sunday
Fixed-income investors are coping with the rate cut season
Fixed-income investors should try to lock in to the best rates that are still available
April 06, 2017, Thursday
Indians prefer fixed deposits to equities, MFs for investment: Sebi Survey
Life insurance was second most preferred investment vehicle
November 17, 2016, Thursday
Here's how NRIs can safeguard their money in wake of demonetisation
They can either deposit them in NRO account if in India currently or post-December 30 the Rs 500, Rs 1,000 notes can be exchanged ...
March 24, 2016, Thursday
Company FDs require extra due diligence
Keep regular track of financials, including cash flow and management changes
December 10, 2014, Wednesday
HDFC Bank loses its Casa-leader slot
At the end of Sept qtr, ratio dipped to 43.2% as FDs and FCNR(B) deposits rose faster, says lender
December 05, 2014, Friday
SBI cuts deposit rates by 0.25%
Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) today cut its deposit rates for maturities of over one year by 0.25 per cent, ...
November 19, 2014, Wednesday
Banks likely to revise pricing for savings deposit above Rs 1 lakh
This is likely to change, as term deposit rates are now expected to head southwards
January 29, 2014, Wednesday
Deposit rates unlikely to rise
Lending rates in certain segments may be increased; fixed depositors may lock into existing rates
November 01, 2013, Friday
State Bank cuts short-term bulk deposit rate as liquidity eases
But hikes 180-210 day deposits by 20 bps; other banks maintains status quo
October 04, 2013, Friday
IDBI Bank to pay 9.25-9.40% interest
For 500-day special deposit scheme the bank is offering 9.40% interest
August 15, 2013, Thursday
IDBI, OBC raise deposit rates by up to 1.50 per cent
State-run lenders IDBI Bank and Oriental Bank of Commerce on Wednesday raised deposit rates by up to 1.50 per cent in select ...
May 17, 2013, Friday
OBC cuts fixed deposit rates by up to 1%
The fixed deposit rate for maturities ranging from 31-45 days has come down to six per cent from seven per cent
April 05, 2013, Friday
BoB revises fixed deposits rates by up to 0.25%
Fixed deposit rate on maturity between 271 days and one year will go up by 0.15% to 7.75% from existing 7.60%