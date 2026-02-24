Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / SGB premature redemption dates from April-Sept 2026: Check details

SGB premature redemption dates from April-Sept 2026: Check details

RBI issues redemption calendar for 33 tranches of Sovereign Gold Bonds maturing between April 1 and Sept 30, 2026

Sovereign Gold Bonds

Amit Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sovereign Gold Bond investors planning an early exit in FY27 now have a detailed schedule in hand. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the calendar for premature redemption of 33 Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranches between April 1 and September 30, 2026.
 
The tranches were issued between 2018-19 and 2021-22 and have completed five years, the minimum lock-in period after which investors are allowed to redeem before the eight-year maturity.
 

This is the complete RBI schedule. 
Sl. No. Tranche Issue Date Date of Premature Redemption Dates for submitting the request for premature redemption by the investors to the Receiving Offices/NSDL/CDSL/RBI Retail Direct (From – To)
1 2018-19 Series II 23/10/2018 23/04/2026 23-Mar-26 – 13-Apr-26
2 2018-19 Series III 13/11/2018 13/05/2026 10-Apr-26 – 4-May-26
3 2018-19 Series IV 01/01/2019 01/07/2026 30-May-26 – 22-Jun-26
4 2018-19 Series V 22/01/2019 22/07/2026 20-Jun-26 – 13-Jul-26
5 2018-19 Series VI 12/02/2019 12/08/2026 10-Jul-26 – 3-Aug-26
6 2019-20 Series I 11/06/2019 11/06/2026 11-May-26 – 1-Jun-26
7 2019-20 Series II 16/07/2019 16/07/2026 15-Jun-26 – 6-Jul-26
8 2019-20 Series III 14/08/2019 14/08/2026 14-Jul-26 – 4-Aug-26
9 2019-20 Series IV 17/09/2019 17/09/2026 17-Aug-26 – 7-Sep-26
10 2019-20 Series V 15/10/2019 15/04/2026 14-Mar-26 – 6-Apr-26
11 2019-20 Series VI 30/10/2019 30/04/2026 30-Mar-26 – 20-Apr-26
12 2019-20 Series VII 10/12/2019 10/06/2026 8-May-26 – 1-Jun-26
13 2019-20 Series VIII 21/01/2020 21/07/2026 20-Jun-26 – 13-Jul-26
14 2019-20 Series IX 11/02/2020 11/08/2026 10-Jul-26 – 1-Aug-26
15 2019-20 Series X 11/03/2020 11/09/2026 11-Aug-26 – 1-Sep-26
16 2020-21 Series I 28/04/2020 28/04/2026 28-Mar-26 – 18-Apr-26
17 2020-21 Series II 19/05/2020 19/05/2026 18-Apr-26 – 11-May-26
18 2020-21 Series III 16/06/2020 16/06/2026 16-May-26 – 6-Jun-26
19 2020-21 Series IV 14/07/2020 14/07/2026 12-Jun-26 – 4-Jul-26
20 2020-21 Series V 11/08/2020 11/08/2026 10-Jul-26 – 1-Aug-26
21 2020-21 Series VI 08/09/2020 08/09/2026 7-Aug-26 – 29-Aug-26
22 2020-21 Series VII 20/10/2020 20/04/2026 20-Mar-26 – 10-Apr-26
23 2020-21 Series VIII 18/11/2020 18/05/2026 17-Apr-26 – 8-May-26
24 2020-21 Series IX 05/01/2021 04/07/2026 4-Jun-26 – 24-Jun-26
25 2020-21 Series X 19/01/2021 18/07/2026 18-Jun-26 – 8-Jul-26
26 2020-21 Series XI 09/02/2021 07/08/2026 9-Jul-26 – 28-Jul-26
27 2020-21 Series XII 09/03/2021 09/09/2026 7-Aug-26 – 31-Aug-26
28 2021-22 Series I 25/05/2021 25/05/2026 24-Apr-26 – 15-May-26
29 2021-22 Series II 01/06/2021 01/06/2026 30-Apr-26 – 22-May-26
30 2021-22 Series III 08/06/2021 08/06/2026 8-May-26 – 29-May-26
31 2021-22 Series IV 20/07/2021 20/07/2026 19-Jun-26 – 10-Jul-26
32 2021-22 Series V 17/08/2021 17/08/2026 17-Jul-26 – 7-Aug-26
33 2021-22 Series VI 07/09/2021

 

More From This Section

Don't get hooked: The new Sebi letterhead scam targeting your savings

Don't get hooked: The new Sebi letterhead scam targeting your savings

Suryakumar Yadav remained tight lipped on the question about a potential handshake between India and Pakistan players during their upcoming match

Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav's wife buys ₹7.2 cr flat in Mumbai's Chembur

salary, pay, purse

CEO pay hits ₹9 Cr; AI skills fetch 40% premium as salary hikes average 9%

Electric vehicles, EVs, Electric car

EV insurance: Avoid non-OEM chargers to prevent battery-cover exclusionspremium

Mutual funds

Investor exodus? Sectoral funds see 88% drop in inflows in January 2026

Topics : gold bond BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayBS Manthan TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyPNGS Reva Diamond IPOWeather TodayDrug Lord El Mencho KillediQOO 15R SpecsPersonal Finance