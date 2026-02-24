SGB premature redemption dates from April-Sept 2026: Check details

4 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
Sovereign Gold Bond investors planning an early exit in FY27 now have a detailed schedule in hand. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the calendar for premature redemption of 33 Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranches between April 1 and September 30, 2026.
The tranches were issued between 2018-19 and 2021-22 and have completed five years, the minimum lock-in period after which investors are allowed to redeem before the eight-year maturity.
This is the complete RBI schedule.
|
Sl. No.
|
Tranche
|
Issue Date
|
Date of Premature Redemption
|
Dates for submitting the request for premature redemption by the investors to the Receiving Offices/NSDL/CDSL/RBI Retail Direct (From – To)
|
1
|
2018-19 Series II
|
23/10/2018
|
23/04/2026
|
23-Mar-26 – 13-Apr-26
|
2
|
2018-19 Series III
|
13/11/2018
|
13/05/2026
|
10-Apr-26 – 4-May-26
|
3
|
2018-19 Series IV
|
01/01/2019
|
01/07/2026
|
30-May-26 – 22-Jun-26
|
4
|
2018-19 Series V
|
22/01/2019
|
22/07/2026
|
20-Jun-26 – 13-Jul-26
|
5
|
2018-19 Series VI
|
12/02/2019
|
12/08/2026
|
10-Jul-26 – 3-Aug-26
|
6
|
2019-20 Series I
|
11/06/2019
|
11/06/2026
|
11-May-26 – 1-Jun-26
|
7
|
2019-20 Series II
|
16/07/2019
|
16/07/2026
|
15-Jun-26 – 6-Jul-26
|
8
|
2019-20 Series III
|
14/08/2019
|
14/08/2026
|
14-Jul-26 – 4-Aug-26
|
9
|
2019-20 Series IV
|
17/09/2019
|
17/09/2026
|
17-Aug-26 – 7-Sep-26
|
10
|
2019-20 Series V
|
15/10/2019
|
15/04/2026
|
14-Mar-26 – 6-Apr-26
|
11
|
2019-20 Series VI
|
30/10/2019
|
30/04/2026
|
30-Mar-26 – 20-Apr-26
|
12
|
2019-20 Series VII
|
10/12/2019
|
10/06/2026
|
8-May-26 – 1-Jun-26
|
13
|
2019-20 Series VIII
|
21/01/2020
|
21/07/2026
|
20-Jun-26 – 13-Jul-26
|
14
|
2019-20 Series IX
|
11/02/2020
|
11/08/2026
|
10-Jul-26 – 1-Aug-26
|
15
|
2019-20 Series X
|
11/03/2020
|
11/09/2026
|
11-Aug-26 – 1-Sep-26
|
16
|
2020-21 Series I
|
28/04/2020
|
28/04/2026
|
28-Mar-26 – 18-Apr-26
|
17
|
2020-21 Series II
|
19/05/2020
|
19/05/2026
|
18-Apr-26 – 11-May-26
|
18
|
2020-21 Series III
|
16/06/2020
|
16/06/2026
|
16-May-26 – 6-Jun-26
|
19
|
2020-21 Series IV
|
14/07/2020
|
14/07/2026
|
12-Jun-26 – 4-Jul-26
|
20
|
2020-21 Series V
|
11/08/2020
|
11/08/2026
|
10-Jul-26 – 1-Aug-26
|
21
|
2020-21 Series VI
|
08/09/2020
|
08/09/2026
|
7-Aug-26 – 29-Aug-26
|
22
|
2020-21 Series VII
|
20/10/2020
|
20/04/2026
|
20-Mar-26 – 10-Apr-26
|
23
|
2020-21 Series VIII
|
18/11/2020
|
18/05/2026
|
17-Apr-26 – 8-May-26
|
24
|
2020-21 Series IX
|
05/01/2021
|
04/07/2026
|
4-Jun-26 – 24-Jun-26
|
25
|
2020-21 Series X
|
19/01/2021
|
18/07/2026
|
18-Jun-26 – 8-Jul-26
|
26
|
2020-21 Series XI
|
09/02/2021
|
07/08/2026
|
9-Jul-26 – 28-Jul-26
|
27
|
2020-21 Series XII
|
09/03/2021
|
09/09/2026
|
7-Aug-26 – 31-Aug-26
|
28
|
2021-22 Series I
|
25/05/2021
|
25/05/2026
|
24-Apr-26 – 15-May-26
|
29
|
2021-22 Series II
|
01/06/2021
|
01/06/2026
|
30-Apr-26 – 22-May-26
|
30
|
2021-22 Series III
|
08/06/2021
|
08/06/2026
|
8-May-26 – 29-May-26
|
31
|
2021-22 Series IV
|
20/07/2021
|
20/07/2026
|
19-Jun-26 – 10-Jul-26
|
32
|
2021-22 Series V
|
17/08/2021
|
17/08/2026
|
17-Jul-26 – 7-Aug-26
|
33
|
2021-22 Series VI
|
07/09/2021
First Published: Feb 24 2026