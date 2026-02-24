SGB premature redemption dates from April-Sept 2026: Check details

Sovereign Gold Bond investors planning an early exit in FY27 now have a detailed schedule in hand. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the calendar for premature redemption of 33 Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranches between April 1 and September 30, 2026.

The tranches were issued between 2018-19 and 2021-22 and have completed five years, the minimum lock-in period after which investors are allowed to redeem before the eight-year maturity.