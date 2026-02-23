'Do not share OTP or Aadhaar details', PM warns amid rising digital fraud

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated the need for caution against rising digital fraud. In his monthly radio address, Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister said that while awareness around online scams has increased, fraudsters continue to target citizens, particularly senior citizens who are often swindled out of their lifetime savings, as reported by the news agency, PTI.

OTP, Aadhaar and fake calls

Modi cautioned that criminals frequently pose as senior officials or bank representatives and demand sensitive information over phone calls, SMS or suspicious links.

“Do not share your OTP, Aadhaar number, or bank account information with anyone,” he said, adding that passwords should be changed periodically, much like seasonal habits in daily life.

For consumers, this advice is critical. An OTP (one-time password) is the final security layer for most digital banking and UPI transactions. Once shared, it effectively hands control of the transaction to the fraudster. Similarly, Aadhaar and bank account details can be misused for identity theft and unauthorised withdrawals.

KYC and re-KYC: What it really means?

The Prime Minister also addressed confusion around repeated KYC (Know Your Customer) requests from banks. Many customers question why re-verification is required after completing KYC once.

According to PTI, Modi clarified that periodic re-KYC is carried out to protect customers’ money. With pensions, subsidies, insurance payouts and UPI services linked to bank accounts, updated records are essential to prevent misuse.

However, he stressed that KYC or re-KYC should be completed only through:

· Bank branches

· Official banking apps

· Authorised platforms

Customers should avoid clicking on unknown links or sharing details in response to unsolicited calls.

RBI campaign and financial literacy

The Prime Minister noted that the Reserve Bank of India recently organised a financial literacy week focusing on fraud prevention and that awareness efforts will continue through the year.

His message aligns with the RBI’s repeated advisories- correct and timely KYC, strong passwords, and refusal to share confidential information are the first lines of defence.

For households increasingly dependent on digital banking, vigilance is not optional. In a financial ecosystem where nearly every service is account-linked, a single lapse — one shared OTP or clicked link — can undo years of savings.