February 28, 2018, Wednesday
BJD's Rita Sahu wins Bijepur Assembly bypoll in Odisha by 41,933 votes
The by-election was held following the death of three-time Congress MLA Subal Sahu in August last year
February 12, 2018, Monday
West Bengal Budget: Boost for agriculture before panchayat polls
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has announced the state Panchayat elections would be held over the next two to three months, much ...
February 12, 2018, Monday
Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland polls: BJP leads the charge against the Left
BJP, earlier inconsequential in Tripura politics, leads the charge against the Left in this election
January 25, 2018, Thursday
Charges false, baseless, says BJD MP Jay Panda after suspension from party
He was sacked from the post of BJD spokesperson in May 2017 after he criticised the party and had a Twitter spat with party ...
January 24, 2018, Wednesday
Odisha MP Baijayant Panda suspended from BJD on disciplinary grounds
The relations between Panda and party supremo Naveen Patnaik worsened over the past few weeks after Panda accused an IAS officer ...
January 11, 2018, Thursday
Congress, Left accuse TMC of practising 'soft Hindutva' to woo Hindu voters
The TMC, in its defence, said what the BJP doesn't have a copyright to Hindutva
January 08, 2018, Monday
Setback for BJP in Bengal as bypoll candidate says she is with TMC
The BJP central leadership had announced TMC MLA Manju Basu's name as the party's candidate for the byelection on Sunday evening
November 26, 2017, Sunday
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee leaves no big industrialist unturned
State poised to host industry majors- LN Mittal, Mukesh Ambani and others- at the Bengal Global Business Summit in Jan
November 24, 2017, Friday
Assets of Odisha's BJD soar by over 7000% in 10 years
The assets of the party increased from Rs 24 lakh during FY06 to Rs 18.77 crore during FY16
November 20, 2017, Monday
Bimal Gurung suspended from GJM, Tamang appointed as new chief
Gurung has been absconding since August after the state govt lodged cases against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) ...
November 12, 2017, Sunday
Odisha's unorganised sector workers to get ID cards, social security cover
Identity cards to be made available over a period of two-three months
November 09, 2017, Thursday
Nitish Kumar not a team player, can't forgive him, says Jaya Jaitly
Jaya Jaitly lashed out at the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for his 'lack of humanity' towards elders, particularly George Fernandes
October 26, 2017, Thursday
Akhilesh corners Yogi over law and order in UP, makes light of Taj visit
Akhilesh also took a dig at the anti-romeo squads, a campaign initiated by the Adityanath-led state government to ensure the ...
October 24, 2017, Tuesday
BJD is equidistant from Congress, BJP, will fight for Odisha: Patnaik
Damodar Rout said the party had no hesitation in joining hands with Congress for next Assembly polls, but later he said this was ...
October 22, 2017, Sunday
Former TMC leader Mukul Roy likely to be inducted by November: BJP leader
If everything goes well, Mukul Roy will join our party within the first week of November: Senior leader
October 17, 2017, Tuesday
RLSP may ditch NDA to join RJD before 2019 polls
According to RLSP leaders, the party chief Upendra Kushwaha has been eyeing the chief minister's chair and could change sides for ...
October 15, 2017, Sunday
Mukul Roy: What lies ahead for TMC's top man?
Mukul Roy, one of the founding members of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), is back in the headlines for different reasons
October 15, 2017, Sunday
Samajwadi Party students' wing sweeps Allahabad University polls
ABVP's Nirbhay Kumar was elected as the General Secretary beating NSUI Arpit Singh by 61 votes
October 14, 2017, Saturday
BJP once again turns to Ram to bolster flagging appeal in UP
The BJP has probably never felt the need for a saffron hawk more than at present
October 09, 2017, Monday
By-poll electioneering in Odisha hots up in the midst of dry spell
Political activity for the by-poll has reached a high pitch though the Election Commission is yet to announce the date for the ...
