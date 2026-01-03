Saturday, January 03, 2026 | 09:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dog lovers protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against SC order on strays

Dog lovers protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against SC order on strays

On November 7, 2025, the Supreme Court ordered to remove all stray dogs from railway stations, schools, hospitals, bus stops and other public areas

Stray dogs being fed on a roadside at KG Marg, in New Delhi. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 9:54 PM IST

Animal rights activists and volunteers from various animal protection groups gathered for a peaceful demonstration at the Jantar Mantar on Saturday, demanding the Supreme Court reconsider its recent order to remove street dogs from public spaces.

The protest, held ahead of a hearing on the matter in the top court next week, saw around 30 participants holding placards with creative visuals to highlight their concerns, with one wearing a dog costume to draw public attention, the organisers said.

One of the participants termed the Supreme Court order to relocate street dogs from schools, hospitals and transport hubs both impractical and inhumane, which will result in millions of dogs getting confined to shelters for life.

 

On November 7, 2025, the Supreme Court ordered to remove all stray dogs from railway stations, schools, hospitals, bus stops and other public areas, and relocate them to a designated shelter after due sterilisation and vaccination in accordance with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules.

Attempts were made in the past to remove or relocate street dogs, which have failed, as the vacated areas were quickly occupied by unvaccinated and unsterilised dogs, leading to renewed safety concerns, an animal rights activist said.

The protesters claimed that the ABC Rules, which focus on sterilisation and vaccination, are the only lawful and sustainable approach to managing the street dog population in the long term.

Keren Nazareth, senior director of companion animals and engagement at Humane World for Animals India, said removing street dogs is neither effective nor humane and could undo decades of progress in rabies control and coexistence.

Warehousing millions of dogs in inadequate shelters for their lifetime would be both ineffective and cruel, Nazareth said, adding that solutions must align with the existing laws and evidence-based practices.

The Humane World for Animals India claimed that it has sterilised and vaccinated more than 4 lakh street dogs since 2013, and continues to work on improving access to animal care and preventing cruelty and abandonment in several countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 9:53 PM IST

