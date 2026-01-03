Saturday, January 03, 2026 | 08:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi calls return of Piprahwa relics a moment of pride and reverence

PM Modi calls return of Piprahwa relics a moment of pride and reverence

Modi today inaugurated the Grand International Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics, titled "The Light & the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One," at the Rai Pithora Cultural Complex in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 8:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the return of Piprahwa relics associated with Lord Buddha is a "moment of pride, reverence and cultural connect."

Sharing the highlights of today's programme, the Prime Minister, in a post on X, wrote, "The return of the sacred Piprahwa relics associated with Bhagwan Buddha after over a century is a moment of pride, reverence and cultural connect. Here are the highlights from today's programme."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Grand International Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics, titled "The Light & the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One," at the Rai Pithora Cultural Complex in New Delhi.

 

The exhibition marks a historic moment with the reunification of the Piprahwa gem relics of Lord Buddha, repatriated after 127 years. The display also features relics, gem relics, and reliquaries unearthed during the 1898 excavation and the subsequent 1971-1975 excavations at the Piprahwa site.

Prime Minister Modi said that India's priceless heritage has returned to the country after a wait of 125 years, referring to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha that are now on display.

Also Read

Amit Shah, Home MinisterAmit Shah, Home Minister

Andaman & Nicobar to play major role in India's economy in 10 years: Shah

Gujarat civic polls 2021

Pune civic polls: NCP candidate's son among 14 booked for violations

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

NEP is tool to free new generation from Macaulay mindset: Pradhan

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

SGPC chief hits out at AAP govt over FIR in 328 missing 'saroops' case

Fog, New Delhi Fog, Winter, Delhi Fog

65% of Delhi's air pollution in 2025 originated from outside the city: CREA

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that Indian citizens will now be able to have darshan of the pure relics of Lord Buddha and seek His blessings. He expressed gratitude that the Lord Buddha's relics have returned to India, calling it a moment of national pride.

PM Narendra Modi said, "The heritage of India has returned to the country after a wait of 125 years... Now Indian citizens will be able to have darshan of these pure relics of Lord Buddha and take His blessings."

"We are grateful to have the relics of Lord Buddha among us... Slavery destroys our heritage - and the same happened with the relics of Lord Buddha, they were snatched from India... Those who took them away were trying to auction them in the international market because... But for India, these relics are a part of our Lord and our society. This is why we decided to stop their auction," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu

IRCTC scam case: Lalu Yadav moves Delhi HC against framing of charges

NIA, ISIS

NIA takes over Gujarat ricin terror plot case from ATS for further probe

arrested, jailed, police custody

Former Kerala minister sentenced to three years' jail in 1990 drug case

Umar Khalid

Delhi riots case: SC verdict on Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam bail on Jan 5

Zubeen Garg (Photo: Instagram/Zubeen Garg)

Zubeen Garg death case: Four accused file bail pleas, hearing on Jan 17

Topics : Narendra Modi India News Lord Buddha National News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026IDBI Share PriceOTT This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon