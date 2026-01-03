Saturday, January 03, 2026 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Pune civic polls: NCP candidate's son among 14 booked for violations

Pune civic polls: NCP candidate's son among 14 booked for violations

A total of 1,166 candidates are in the fray across 41 wards, which comprise 165 seats, in Pune

Press Trust of India Pune
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 8:06 PM IST

The son of a Nationalist Congress Party candidate for the Pune civic polls was booked along with 13 others on Saturday for allegedly offering inducements to voters, a police official said.

The Baner police station official identified the accused as Kiran Chandere, son of Baburao Chandere, who is contesting from ward number 9 Baner-Sus-Pashan. "Kiran Chandere and 13 others were booked under sections 223, 171 and 74 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for model code of conduct violations. They were found inducing voters in Baner area. We also found a voters list and some other documents in their possession," the official said. Videos related to the incident had gone viral on social media on Friday. Polls to 29 municipal corporations, including Pune, will take place on January 15, while votes will be counted the next day.

 

A total of 1,166 candidates are in the fray across 41 wards, which comprise 165 seats, in Pune.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 8:06 PM IST

