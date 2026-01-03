Saturday, January 03, 2026 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Delhi riots case: SC verdict on Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam bail on Jan 5

Delhi riots case: SC verdict on Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam bail on Jan 5

The accused moved the apex court challenging a Delhi High Court order dated September 2 denying them bail in the "larger conspiracy" case of the February 2020 riots

Umar Khalid

Umar Khalid. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 6:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on the bail pleas of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others accused in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case on January 5.

A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria will pronounce the verdict.

On December 10, the top court reserved its verdict on separate pleas of the accused after hearing arguments from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for Delhi Police, and senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Abhishek Singhvi, Siddhartha Dave, Salman Khurshid and Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the accused.

Umar, Sharjeel and the other accused were booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), an anti-terror law, and provisions of the erstwhile IPC for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured in northeast Delhi.

 

The violence erupted during widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The accused moved the apex court challenging a Delhi High Court order dated September 2 denying them bail in the "larger conspiracy" case of the February 2020 riots.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sadanand Date

Sadanand Date, 26/11 terror attack hero, takes charge as Maharashtra DGP

NIA, ISIS

NIA takes over ricin terror plot probe from ATS: Gujarat police

snow, kashmir, himachal, winter, climate

Minimum temperatures fall below freezing point in most parts of Kashmir

Red Fort blast

Red Fort blast: Accused Bilal Malla sent to judicial custody till Jan 16

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

CM Naidu welcomes reports naming Andhra top investment destination

Topics : India News Delhi Supreme Court Umar Khalid

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayCrypto Market Outlook 2026IDBI Share PriceOTT This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon