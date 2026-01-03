Saturday, January 03, 2026 | 04:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Minimum temperatures fall below freezing point in most parts of Kashmir

Minimum temperatures fall below freezing point in most parts of Kashmir

After a few days of respite, the cold returned to Kashmir as the minimum temperatures dropped in the valley and settled below the freezing point at most places, officials said on Saturday.

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 4:43 PM IST

After a few days of respite, the cold returned to Kashmir as the minimum temperatures dropped in the valley and settled below the freezing point at most places, officials said on Saturday.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius on Friday night, down from the previous night's 0.1 degrees Celsius, they said.

The famous ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir remained the coldest spot, with the mercury dipping to minus 6.5 degrees Celsius, while the tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town of the valley, saw the mercury settling at minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, Kokernag recorded a low of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara in north Kashmir registered a minimum of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius.

 

The region is currently in the midst of 'Chilla-e-Kalan', the 40-day period of extreme cold, during which night temperatures often drop several degrees below the freezing point.

However, current readings show a departure from normal patterns.

During this period, the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum as well.

However, the plains of the valley have not received any snowfall so far this season.

The India Meteorological Department forecasts light rains or snow at the isolated places in the higher reaches of north and central Kashmir on January 5 and 6.

The weather is expected to remain largely dry until January 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 4:43 PM IST

