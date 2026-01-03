Saturday, January 03, 2026 | 09:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DDA launches second phase of 'Towering Heights' project in Karkardooma

DDA launches second phase of 'Towering Heights' project in Karkardooma

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Saturday launched the second phase of its housing scheme 'DDA Towering Heights' located in Karkardooma.

DDA will build two-level parking to ease congestion in nearby D6 Mega Housing complex.

Representative image by Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 9:00 PM IST

Under the project management supervision ofCC, DDA's Towering Heights has been designed as a premium residential address featuring a 48-storey, 155-metre-high tower, making it Delhi's tallest residential building.

"Under the scheme, a total of 741 flats shall be offered to individuals (retail buyers) on First Come First Serve basis. In addition, 107 flats are earmarked for bulk allotment to government institutions," a statement from DDA said.

DDA officials said the registration process for the flats will commence from January 8 and the scheme ending in March this year.

 

"The booking amount for each flat shall be Rs 4,00,000 and there will be no restriction on the number of flats that an applicant may book under the retail category," the statement added.

The disposal price for the flats range from Rs 1.7 crore to Rs 2 crore.

"The flats are presently under construction, with more than 90 per cent completion, and as such, only 75 per cent of the total disposal cost shall be payable by the allottees. The initial Demand-cum-Allotment Letter will indicate 75 per cent of the disposal cost," DDA added.

This is the first housing project developed under Delhi's Transit Oriented Development (TOD) policy. In the first phase of the housing scheme last year, at the same complex DDA offered 1026 flats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India News DDA Delhi Development Authority

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 9:00 PM IST

