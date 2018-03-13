The Energy Factor
A researcher looks at India's energy policy & energy security
March 13, 2018, Tuesday
Siddharth Singh
April 18, 2016, Monday, 11:50 AM
Delhi's Odd-Even plan: Second time unlucky?
If it really is a public health emergency, then half-baked measures like Odd-Even will not cut it
Siddharth Singh
March 02, 2016, Wednesday, 08:30 AM
Budget 2016: What it means for the oil & gas sector
While the finance minister did make some statements that impact the sector, he omitted some important details
Siddharth Singh
January 12, 2016, Tuesday, 08:30 AM
Why Delhi's pollution problem is a problem of pricing
Prices of goods and services do not reflect the costs they impose on societies at large. Extreme levels of pollution are the outcome of this problem
Siddharth Singh
December 10, 2015, Thursday, 08:30 AM
The changing power dynamics of energy
Obama's veto of the Keystone pipeline signals a marginal shift in power away from the oil industry
Siddharth Singh
November 09, 2015, Monday, 10:15 AM
Climate Justice and the Paris Conference
In a period of global economic slowdown, an international treaty that would curb economic activity or impose costs will prove to be arduous
Siddharth Singh
October 21, 2015, Wednesday, 11:03 AM
Where is India's fracking revolution?
Shale oil and gas revolutionised the energy economy in the USA. Is something similar possible in India