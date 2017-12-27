Company Features
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
Auto brands take tech test on voice-driven cars, joystick-run wheels
Renault, Yamaha, Maruti Suzuki are among a long list of auto majors turning to technology to woo the next generation of buyers
March 06, 2018, Tuesday
PE funds eye rich pickings from bankruptcy resolution
Sustained interest lies in the transparency of the process and some early success stories
March 05, 2018, Monday
Search for universal Hindi hit: How multiplexes skew Indian film market
With ticket sales falling 60% over the past decade, Industry laments paucity of universal films that work across single-screens ...
March 01, 2018, Thursday
How Flipkart is tweaking its user interface to win diverse customers
It maps customers on buying habits, not age, location or income, due to which it no longer pitches iPhones to a consumer just ...
February 19, 2018, Monday
Telecom wars: Poaching the new weapon for players as user market slows down
Silver lining: Aircel's bankruptcy plea to yielding harvest of 84 mn users; Jio to gain most from new predator policy
February 19, 2018, Monday
A failed merger and bailout plan hammered the last nail in Aircel's coffin
The company has decided to go for bankruptcy proceedings in the NCLT, after RCom walked out of merger deal and Maxis gave it a ...
February 18, 2018, Sunday
Coca-Cola and its bottling partners in India plan to invest $5 bn till 2020
The largest bottling unit of the US-based beverages, which had announced its goal in November, has also unrolled state-wise ...
February 12, 2018, Monday
IndiGo on long-haul flight path, to take final call on buying Air India
The advantages that accrue to the carrier in the domestic skies may not apply to its new international foray
February 12, 2018, Monday
How businesses are converting data to actual customer engagement
Customer engagement isn't always about what she browses. Just because one has looked up an article about stress relief doesn't ...
February 08, 2018, Thursday
Why Forever 21 is struggling to maintain its spot on fashion street
Eight years and three partnerships later the American fast-fashion retailer has hit a fresh hurdle in the country. What went ...
February 03, 2018, Saturday
New Swift undergoes a transformation in terms of styling and comfort
The manual torque savvy diesel mill is a lot sportier than the petrol one
January 29, 2018, Monday
How sportswear brands are rewriting playbook to cater to women consumers
How brands such as Puma, Wildcraft and Woodlands are rewriting the marketing playbook to cater to women consumers
January 29, 2018, Monday
Data Tracker: Here are the five steps to build trust with consumers, data
A recent study by Kantar TNS looks at the contentious issue of data exchange and what it means for brands.
January 25, 2018, Thursday
We get it, Netflix. You're running on debt, bondholders will lose patience
Netflix added 8.3 million net subscribers in the fourth quarter - higher than estimates, and the most in the company's history
January 22, 2018, Monday
Mondelez strings a new tune for an old brand, refreshes Cadbury Silk range
With a new digital campaign and sonic identity, the chocolate maker looks to bite a bigger chunk of the premium market
January 22, 2018, Monday
ReNew Power to maintain its lead in green energy, but with caution
ReNew has operational and under-construction capacity of 3500 MW in 16 states. Of this, 1600 MW is from wind and 1100 is from ...
January 04, 2018, Thursday
KFC borrows from Trump's 'nuclear button' tweet
One brand that was quick to pick up the idea and post a real-time advertisement was fast-food chain KFC
December 28, 2017, Thursday
Year in review: Top 5 high-profile CEO exits of 2017
Amid controversies and highly dramatic corporate showdowns, resignations and embarrassing exits of top honchos grabbed headlines ...
December 27, 2017, Wednesday
The complete roundup: Jio, falling handset prices drove digital disruption
This year will be remembered as one in which digital came in more prominently than the years gone by
December 27, 2017, Wednesday
Storming a female bastion: Men match women in online fashion shopping
Another trend in India is women tend to shop for their partners or male family members and find it a task to get them to come out ...