Companies News
NEWS
-
Ola spreads wings in Australia to build profit base, take on Uber in India
The company has launched its service in Sydney, its second market in Australia in under a month
- Eicher shuts down its loss-making personal utility vehicle business
- Air India stake sale: Jet Airways, Air France-KLM, Delta consortium to bid
IN DEPTH
-
Biplab Kumar Deb: Fit and proper pracharak
Tripura's first BJP chief minister-designate owes his climb to prominence to several mentors in the RSS, in which he ...
- In real estate, it pays to put women on the board, shows study
- A born-again bank! Fairfax deal a shot in arm for CSB's turnaround strategy
Indices
|SELECT INDEX
|
BSE Sensex
(610.80)
|33917.94
|
HIGH
33962.48
|
LOW
33468.16
|
PREVIOUS
33307.14
|SELECT INDEX
|
Nifty 50
(194.55)
|10421.40
|
HIGH
10433.65
|
LOW
10295.45
|
PREVIOUS
10226.85