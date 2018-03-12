JUST IN

Tata Sons to sell $1.2-bn worth TCS shares in Rs 2,872-Rs 2,925 range: TV

Photo: @IPL Twitter

Paytm is Umpire partner, 34 Star India brands to sponsor IPL broadcast

11 IndiGo, GoAir A320 neo planes fitted with P&W engines to be grounded

Peter Betzel named new CEO of Ikea India, replaces Juvencio Maetzu

A TOT for the road: Highway monetisation plan under PPP finally takes off

Give details of unencumbered assets, they'll be auctioned: SC to Unitech

To counter Jio, Airtel to raise Rs 165 bn via NCDs, foreign currency bonds

Fitch gives stable outlook for JSW Steel's proposed senior unsecured notes

Ahead of Air India bid, Jet Airways hires Delta's M&A expert Piero Ceschia

Indices

BSE Sensex

(610.80)

 33917.94
HIGH

33962.48

 LOW

33468.16

 PREVIOUS

33307.14
Nifty 50

(194.55)

 10421.40
HIGH

10433.65

 LOW

10295.45

 PREVIOUS

10226.85
Latest Results

Company Sales ( cr) NET PROFIT( cr) EPS()*
AMBER 338.40 0.11 -
PARAS PETRO 0.00 -1.91 -
METALFORGE 79.62 -136.91 -
STOVAC IND. 52.67 5.46 -
CASTEXTECH 125.65 -392.79 -
RAIN 3144.79 318.38 26.77
JAIBALA IND 579.08 -68.44 -
ISMT LTD 338.26 -63.26 -
Results Calendar

Date COMPANY PURPOSE
Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price() Company
09/03 Centrum Broking Accumulate 371 Ahluwalia Contr.
09/03 Centrum Broking Neutral 83 Pennar Engg.Bld.
09/03 Centrum Broking Neutral 82 Praj Inds.
Results Tracker

Available for 4123 companies
Quarter Sales Operating Profit Net Profit
Dec 2017 1,980,661.63 487,042.32 117,154.04
Dec 2016 1,780,602.53 482,436.98 114,636.03
% chg 11.24 0.95 2.20
Figures in Rs crore

Upcoming Results

Date COMPANY
13/03 GALAXYSURF
13/03 LAKSHMI PREC
16/03 ORCHIDPHAR
23/03 ATUL LTD.
27/04 MAHINDRALIFE
