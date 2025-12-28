Sunday, December 28, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / PMO directs Coal India to list all subsidiaries by 2030 to boost governance

PMO directs Coal India to list all subsidiaries by 2030 to boost governance

The move aims to streamline governance, enhance transparency and unlock value through asset monetisation in the coal PSU

coal india, CIL, Coal Bhawan, coal India office

There is an instruction from PMO to list all the arms of Coal India by 2030 to improve the company's governance.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

To improve governance and accountability, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has directed the coal ministry to map and list all the subsidiaries of state-run CIL by 2030, sources said.

The move aims to streamline governance, enhance transparency and unlock value through asset monetisation in the coal PSU. Coal India Ltd (CIL) accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

There are plans to list all of Coal India's subsidiaries by 2030, highly placed sources said on the condition of anonymity.

There is an instruction from PMO to list all the arms of Coal India by 2030 to improve the company's governance, sources said.

 

CIL operates through eight subsidiaries, namely Eastern Coalfields Ltd, Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, Central Coalfields Ltd, Western Coalfields Ltd, South Eastern Coalfields Ltd, Northern Coalfields Ltd, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd and Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd.

Also Read

Coal India

Coal India clears listing of SECL, steps up plans to monetise assets

coal mines

Five first-time bidders enter 14th round of commercial coal auctions

Coal India share price rose on December 23

Coal India hits over 2-month high as arm's IPO likely in early 2026

Metal

Core sector growth rises to 1.8% in Nov; four sectors still contract

Coal

Coal, mining sector set for busy 2026 as reforms target energy security

BCCL and Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Ltd are set to be listed on stock exchanges by March 2026, with all preparations completed, sources said.

The domestic and international roadshows of BCCL are completed, they added.

The listing process for Bharat Coking Coal Ltd is in full steam with absolutely no holds or delays, sources explained.

In a regulatory filing to the exchanges recently, Coal India said its board of directors had given the go-ahead for South Eastern Coalfields Ltd and Mahanadi Coalfields to be listed.

The decision follows a specific directive from the Ministry of Coal to CIL to initiate concrete steps to ensure the listing of two of its primary subsidiaries, Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd and SECL, within the next financial year.

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, a few months back, filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with capital market regulator SEBI for its proposed initial public offering.

In a regulatory filing, CIL had said the DRHP, pertains to an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 46.57 crore equity shares by Coal India. The IPO remains subject to receipt of necessary approvals, market conditions, and other considerations, it had added.

Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Ltd had also filed its DRHP with SEBI for its proposed IPO via the offer-for-sale route.

Coal India Ltd is targeting a production of 875 million tonnes for the current financial year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Diagnostic labs, which began increasing prices since last year after a long halt due to competition from online players, have seen improvement in margins as a result.

Fittr eyes preventive healthcare, plans to set up diagnostic labs: CEO

Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce plans expansion in India, eyes jet engine and naval projects

insolvency

NCLAT rejects insolvency plea against Jumbo Finvest, upholds NCLT order

acqusition, stake sale

Coforge to buy AI firm Encora for $2.35 billion in all-stock deal

Set to open in Mumbai on December 29, the company plans to scale the format to more stores in Mumbai and Delhi in the immediate near future.

Titan forays into lab-grown diamond jewellery market with beYon brandpremium

Topics : Coal India Ltd Coal India projects coal industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

FD Rates in Dec 2025Stocks to Watch TodayKunal Kamble Stocks RecommendationsGold and Silver Price TodayRVNL Share PriceIMD Weather Forecast TodayDefence Stocks TodayNBCC Share PriceCoforge Acquires EncoraIndia China Relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon