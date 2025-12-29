Monday, December 29, 2025 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / OpenAI's new job offer brings $500 mn pay and high stress: Details here

OpenAI's new job offer brings $500 mn pay and high stress: Details here

Founder Sam Altman said OpenAI is hiring a 'Head of Preparedness', calling it a critical position at a time when AI models are improving very quickly

Sam Altman

According to Altman, the role will involve helping cybersecurity defenders use advanced AI tools while making sure attackers cannot misuse the same technology. Image: Bloomberg

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

OpenAI founder Sam Altman has announced a new senior job role that will pay more than half a million dollars a year. The role focuses on reducing the risks linked to rapidly advancing artificial intelligence (AI) systems.
 
Altman said the company is hiring a "Head of Preparedness", calling it a critical position at a time when AI models are improving very quickly. He warned that the job will be demanding, saying, "This will be a stressful job, and you'll jump into the deep end pretty much immediately."
 
The compensation for the role is $555,000, along with equity.

Sam Altman highlights AI impact on mental health

Altman said OpenAI has already seen early signs of AI affecting mental health in 2025. In a post on X, Altman said, "This is a critical role at an important time; models are improving quickly and are now capable of many great things, but they are also starting to present some real challenges. The potential impact of models on mental health was something we saw a preview of in 2025; we are just now seeing models get so good at computer security that they are beginning to find critical vulnerabilities."
 
 
Altman explained that while OpenAI has systems to measure how powerful its models are becoming, the company now needs a deeper understanding of how these capabilities could be misused. He said the goal is to limit harmful uses of AI in products and in the real world, without stopping people from benefiting from the technology.

Also Read

green card, h1b visa

Trump wins court backing for $100,000 H-1B fee: Why Indians lose out

Coupang

South Korea's Coupang to pay $1.1 bn after data breach hits 34 mn users

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump Class battleships may not be a big hit: Why experts are doubtful

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi AQI update: Air quality worsens to 'severe'; smog disrupts visibility

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy shake hands during a press conference after their lunch meeting at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club | REUTERS

Trump meets Zelenskyy amid renewed US push to end Ukraine conflict

 
He added that this work is difficult because there are few past examples to learn from. Some ideas that seem helpful at first can create unexpected problems later.

What will the role entail?

According to Altman, the role will involve helping cybersecurity defenders use advanced AI tools while making sure attackers cannot misuse the same technology. It will also cover how OpenAI releases AI systems linked to biology and how the company ensures the safety of systems that can improve themselves over time.
 
AI misuse has been rising sharply, with cyber criminals increasingly using AI tools to carry out crimes such as phishing attacks, online fraud, and other digital scams.
 
Additionally, the maker of ChatGPT came under scrutiny in September after the death of a 16-year-old who had interacted extensively with the chatbot. According to a report by NPR, the boy had confided in the AI about his suicidal thoughts and plans. The chatbot did not encourage him to seek help from his parents and, at one point, even offered to help write a suicide note.
 
In an October report, The BMJ said a company audit found hundreds of thousands of ChatGPT users show signs of psychosis, mania, or suicidal thoughts every week.

More From This Section

Liquefied Natural Gas, LNG, OIL SECTOR

Govt claims $30 bn from Reliance, BP for underproduction from gas field

Gaurav Dayal, Chairperson, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority

JNPA eyes Vadhvan port for next phase of growth as it nears 12 mn TEUspremium

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Group plans ₹1.8 trn defence spend to boost military capabilities

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Akums President Finance Rajkumar Bafna resigns citing Delhi pollution

Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce plans expansion in India, eyes jet engine and naval projects

Topics : Artificial intelligence OpenAI job openings Technology BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAakash Shah Choice Broking Stocks RecommendationsMotor Insurance Trends 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Airlines Advisory PE Investment Trends 2025Crude Oil ImportsChina Sanctions US Defence FirmsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon