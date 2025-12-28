Sunday, December 28, 2025 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Akums President Finance Rajkumar Bafna resigns citing Delhi pollution

Akums President Finance Rajkumar Bafna resigns citing Delhi pollution

The drugmaker said Bafna will step down on December 31, 2025, after citing Delhi's pollution levels in his resignation letter

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi has witnessed severe air pollution episodes in recent weeks. (Photo:PTI)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Saturday said Rajkumar Bafna has resigned as President Finance, citing Delhi’s pollution levels as the reason for stepping down.
 
In a regulatory filing, the drugmaker said Bafna, designated as Senior Management Personnel, has resigned from his position with effect from December 31, 2025 due to personal reasons. The company added that it has accepted his resignation and relieved him from his duties on the same date.
 
In a resignation letter addressed to Chief Financial Officer Sumeet Sood, Bafna said he was resigning “due to Delhi Pollution level” and requested to be relieved at the earliest. “If I can be any help during this transition, please let me know,” the letter read.
 
 
In his response, Sood acknowledged the resignation and said the company would formally relieve Bafna on December 31, 2025. “Though we regret your decision however given your health issue we will not be able to persuade you,” Sood said in reply.
 

Delhi pollution concerns in focus

 
Delhi has witnessed severe air pollution episodes in recent weeks, with air quality frequently slipping into the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories, prompting renewed public health concerns.

Also Read

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdallah, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

What is Somaliland and why Israel's recognition has stirred tensions?

trade, import, export, container, shipping

From UK FTA to US tariff duels: What 2025 revealed about India's tradecraft

CHINA FIGHTER JET

How China's 6G smart surface could turn radar into a power source

Delhi Winter, New Delhi Winter, Winter, Cold, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air quality turns 'severe' as several stations record AQI above 400

Fog, Prayagraj Fog

Year-end chill persists as IMD issues fog and cold wave alerts across India

 
The capital has seen restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), including curbs on construction activity, limits on vehicle movement, and advisories on work-from-home and school operations during peak pollution days, according to recent official announcements.
 
On Saturday, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that two restrictions under GRAP Stage-4 will remain permanent to keep pollution levels in check.
 
According to Sirsa, no petrol will be provided to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC). Vehicles entering Delhi from outside that do not meet Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission standards will also face restrictions, he added.

More From This Section

gavel

NCLAT quashes NCLT order rejecting Culver Max plea, directs fresh hearing

IAF, Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin pitches C-130Js as best fit for IAF's airlift requirement

Sun Pharma

Obesity drugs to be new growth engine for pharma industry: Sun Pharma

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Group plans ₹1.8 trn defence spend to boost military capabilities

coal india, CIL, Coal Bhawan, coal India office

PMO directs Coal India to list all subsidiaries by 2030 to boost governance

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi Pollution Delhi air quality Pharma Companies BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 28 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

FD Rates in Dec 2025Stocks to Watch TodayKunal Kamble Stocks RecommendationsGold and Silver Price TodayRVNL Share PriceIMD Weather Forecast TodayDefence Stocks TodayNBCC Share PriceCoforge Acquires EncoraIndia China Relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon