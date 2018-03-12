Creditor's panel to take call on Dalmia's Binani Cement resolution plan
The CoC has to take up Dalmia Bharat Cement's resolution plan for voting.
Shree Renuka Sugars Vice Chairman and MD Narendra Murkumbi quits
Murkumbi will continue to retain his post till the stipulated notice period of 90 days or completion of open offer by Wilmar
Bisleri International to launch a fizzy mango drink called Fonzo in April
Now Ramesh Chauhan's Bisleri International will launch a fizzy mango drink called Fonzo in April
Apart from 91% volume jump, new projects to keep Godrej Properties going
After 91% volume jump this year, new projects should help maintain the momentum
News
ONGC Videsh acquires 10% stake in UAE offshore oilfield for $600 million
This is the first time any Indian company has set foot in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates
Birla Corp registers volume growth 22%, consolidates position in UP, MP
Pratt & Whitney engine woes: Airbus halts A320 neo deliveries, says IndiGo
FEATURES
-
Auto brands take tech test on voice-driven cars, joystick-run wheels
Renault, Yamaha, Maruti Suzuki are among a long list of auto majors turning to technology to woo the next generation of buyers
PE funds eye rich pickings from bankruptcy resolution
Search for universal Hindi hit: How multiplexes skew Indian film market
OPINION
-
Vishal Sikka's exit and return of the 'Founder's Syndrome'
An organisation cannot be run in the belief that the founder will be around forever
FINANCIAL X-RAY
-
Has Jubilant FoodWorks got its mojo back?
Same-store sales at 6.5% in Q1 is the best in the past 9 quarters
ACC's strong operating performance in Q2 could lift sentiment
PEOPLE
-
Bad loans in power need coordinated central, state action: Hemant Kanoria
Hemant Kanoria, Chairman and managing director of Srei Infrastructure Finance, tells Ishita Ayan Dutt & Namrata Acharya, there must be an ...
-
The spirit of the law is not to stop us from investing, says Aditya Mittal
For more than a decade, ArcelorMittal has been trying without much luck to establish a presence in India by setting up greenfield plants
RESULT NEWS
-
Tailwind ahead for M&M Financial Services as asset quality improves
Improving rural sentiment augurs well for growth and asset quality
Pricing pressure in global operations dents Jet Airways' Q3 numbers
Bhushan Steel Q3 net loss more than doubles to Rs 16.07 bn
NCC Q3 net profit up 72% at Rs 1 bn on increased gross profit margin
IPO NEWS
-
Bandhan Bank IPO: Short-term investors can easily avoid this 'tie-up'
Although the bank's business outlook seems strong, expensive valuations are the key issue, say analysts
-
IPOs on track despite poor listing record; 6 offers to be launched in March
Bandhan Bank to go public, launch record $689 million IPO next week
-
Bharat Dynamics fixes price range at Rs 413-428 to raise Rs 9.6 bn from IPO
Announcements
W S Industries (India) Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates
Omkar Pharmachem Ltd - Results-Revised Financial Results For December 31 2017
MT Educare Ltd - Results Of E-Voting & Poll Of Extra Ordinary General Meeting Held On 12Th March 2018
SBI Life Insurance Company Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
On 09 Mar 2018 | 12:00 AM
INOX Leisure Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
On 09 Mar 2018 | 12:00 AM
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Upd
On 09 Mar 2018 | 12:00 AM
