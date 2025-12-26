Friday, December 26, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Ninjacart posts Rs 256-cr loss in FY25, revenue drops to Rs 1,634 cr

Ninjacart posts Rs 256-cr loss in FY25, revenue drops to Rs 1,634 cr

In a statement on Friday, the company said its operating revenue declined to ₹1,634 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal year from ₹2,007 crore in the preceding year

Ninjacart

Ninjacart posts Rs 256 crore loss in FY25. (Photo: Company Website)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Agritech firm Ninjacart on Friday reported a loss of ₹256 crore during the last fiscal year on lower income.

In a statement on Friday, the company said its operating revenue declined to ₹1,634 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal year from ₹2,007 crore in the preceding year.

"Losses remained largely stable at ₹256 crore in FY25 versus ₹260 crore in FY2024...," Ninjacart said.

The company attributed the fall in revenue to its decision to discontinue select low-margin and non-core business segments.

Ninjacart said its core businesses, which is a fulfilment platform serving retailers, traders, and other institutional customers (including quick-commerce players), are scaling strongly during the current fiscal year, growing at over 100 per cent year-on-year.

 

Also Read

Tata Steel Ltd. plant in IJmuiden, Netherlands

Tata Steel's Dutch arm faces €1.4 bn lawsuit over alleged pollution claims

Gyanesh Chaudhary, Vikram Solar

Evaluating setting up shop in United States: Vikram Solar chairmanpremium

Sharad Mathur, Universal Sompo General Insurance

Policy changes create room for foreign insurers to explore: Sompo MDpremium

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric secures ₹367 crore incentive under India's auto PLI scheme

Ajay Bijli, Managing Director, PVR Inox

Culture of watching movies is stronger in South: PVR Inox MD Ajay Bijlipremium

All core businesses have already achieved operating profitability and the company is now focused on achieving overall profitability during 2026-27, it said.

"FY25 was about disciplined execution and making thoughtful choices. We made conscious choices to streamline our business portfolio and redirect resources toward segments with stronger operating profitability and long-term potential. This has strengthened our fundamentals and positioned us better for sustainable growth," said Kartheeswaran K K, Co-Founder and CEO, Ninjacart.

Established in 2015, Ninjacart's investors include Accel, Syngenta Ventures, Nandan Nilekani, Qualcomm Ventures, Steadview, Tiger Global, Flipkart, and Walmart.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Although the exact pricing depends on the four 'C's (carat, cut, colour, and clarity) and market conditions, lab‐grown diamonds tend to be roughly 30–50 per cent cheaper than a natural diamond of similar quality

Titan Company enters lab-grown diamond jewellery market with beYon brandpremium

Coforge

Coforge announces $2.35 billion acquisition of US-based AI firm Encora

Tata Steel, Tata Steel Wales (Photo: Reuters)

Dutch NGO seeking $1.6 bn for alleged health damage, says Tata Steel

diamond

Titan to enter lab-grown diamond segment with brand name 'beYon'

Vedanta

Andhra govt issues NOC to Vedanta to drill 20 onshore oil, gas wells

Topics : Company News Ninjacart

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News

FD Rates in Dec 2025Stocks to Watch TodayKunal Kamble Stocks RecommendationsGold and Silver Price TodayRVNL Share PriceIMD Weather Forecast TodayDefence Stocks TodayNBCC Share PriceCoforge Acquires EncoraIndia China Relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon