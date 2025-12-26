Coforge to acquire US-based Encora for $2.35 bn in all-stock deal

Mid-cap IT services firm Coforge on Thursday announced the acquisition of US-based engineering services company Encora for $2.35 billion in an all-stock deal, marking one of the largest mergers by an Indian IT services company in the engineering services (engineering research and development, or ER&D) segment. The transaction, which ranks as the fourth-largest ER&D acquisition globally and the biggest by an Indian services provider, is expected to significantly bolster Coforge’s AI capabilities and expand its geographic footprint.
Who is selling Encora and how will Coforge fund the acquisition?
Coforge will acquire the business from Advent, Warburg Pincus and other minority shareholders. The transaction will be funded through a preferential allotment of equity shares representing an equity value of around $1.89 billion, pursuant to which Encora shareholders will hold around 20 per cent of the expanded share capital of Coforge upon completion of the transaction.
What will change in governance and what are the financial targets?
The investors will have the right to appoint two nominee directors to Coforge’s board and representation on key committees. The combined business is expected to operate at an earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin of 14 per cent, and the acquisition is expected to be earnings per share (EPS) accretive in FY27.
How does Encora perform and what are its capabilities?
Encora, an AI-native firm born in Silicon Valley with strengths across AI-driven engineering underpinned by cloud and data, had revenue of $600 million for FY2026E, with an adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin of around 19 per cent.
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.
What is Coforge’s rationale for the acquisition?
“The Encora acquisition is a defining moment for our organization. It establishes a scaled AI-led engineering capability moat for the firm underpinned by capabilities to help create enterprise data cores and cloud foundations purpose built for AI. The new $2.5 billion firm, with a $2 billon enterprise core of AI-led Engineering, Data and Cloud services, will set the benchmark on making the promise of AI real for enterprises,” said Sudhir Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Coforge.
Singh further added that with this augmented enterprise AI led engineering core we believe that our growth will get further accelerated and move to an even higher orbit.”
What revenue mix does Coforge expect post-acquisition?
Coforge’s acquisition of Encora will create a roughly $2.5 billion tech services company, wherein AI-led engineering, data and cloud services alone are likely to deliver $2 billion revenue in FY27, the company said. The company also expects the AI-led product engineering business to be around $1.25 billion, cloud services around $500 million, and data engineering around $250 million. Furthermore, Coforge’s hi-tech and healthcare verticals are expected to reach material scale immediately post-acquisition. They will both individually operate at an annualised $170 million revenue run rate.
What do analysts and advisers say about the deal?
Pareekh Jain, founder of tech advisory firm EIIR Trend, said that for Coforge the acquisition is a good one. Coforge has been in inorganic expansion mode. “They have mastered this. The quality of their acquisition has also been good. This particular one will allow it to enter into new segments and also cross sell,” Jain added.
How will the acquisition change Coforge’s delivery footprint and client mix?
The acquisition will reposition Coforge as a player with scaled near-shore delivery capability in Latin America (Latam), with an engineering and AI talent base of over 3,100 subject matter experts (SMEs) servicing US clients. It will significantly expand Coforge’s West and Mid-West US client footprint, which pre-acquisition contributed only 25 per cent to its US geography revenues. The combined firm will have 45 scalable relationships of $10 million each.
What has Coforge’s acquisition strategy looked like recently?
Coforge has been on an acquisition drive as it strengthens its AI capabilities. So far in 2025, the firm has acquired three companies. In 2024, it acquired Cigniti with a target to be a $2 billion firm.