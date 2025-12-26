Friday, December 26, 2025 | 07:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Steel's Dutch arm faces €1.4 bn lawsuit over alleged pollution claims

Tata Steel's Dutch arm faces €1.4 bn lawsuit over alleged pollution claims

Tata Steel called the allegations speculative, saying it will "vehemently" defend itself as the environmental group sues the company for €1.4 billion

Tata Steel Ltd. plant in IJmuiden, Netherlands

Tata Steel said the claims are “unsubstantiated and speculative”, adding that SFW has provided no supporting evidence for the compensation sought. | Image: Bloomberg

Saket Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 7:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Steel Limited has disclosed that its Dutch subsidiaries are facing a €1.4 billion lawsuit in the Netherlands, filed by an environmental group alleging health and property damage caused by emissions from the company’s steelmaking operations.
 
What is the lawsuit against Tata Steel’s Dutch subsidiaries about? 
In an exchange filing on Thursday, Tata Steel said Stichting Frisse Wind.nu (SFW) served a writ of summons on Tata Steel Nederland B.V. and Tata Steel IJmuiden B.V. on December 19. The proceedings have been initiated before the District Court of North Holland in Haarlem under the Dutch Act on Collective Settlement of Mass Claims (WAMCA).
 
 
SFW has stated that it is acting on behalf of residents living near Tata Steel’s IJmuiden plant. The lawsuit relates to allegations that emissions of hazardous or harmful substances from Tata Steel’s operations in Velsen-Noord have adversely affected residents’ health and living conditions.
 
How much compensation is being sought, and on what basis? 

Also Read

Tata Steel, Tata Steel Wales (Photo: Reuters)

Dutch NGO seeking $1.6 bn for alleged health damage, says Tata Steel

steel

Govt to prioritise steel output, raw material security as 2030 target nears

Affected residents under the banner of the Bisthapan Birodhi Jan Manch will gather again at the site of the firing on January 2 to observe Saheed Diwas

Kalinganagar's grim anniversary: Progress rises, but unease still persistspremium

Gyanesh Chaudhary, Vikram Solar

Evaluating setting up shop in United States: Vikram Solar chairmanpremium

Sharad Mathur, Universal Sompo General Insurance

Policy changes create room for foreign insurers to explore: Sompo MDpremium

According to the filing, SFW is seeking approximately €1.4 billion in compensation, citing increased susceptibility to various health issues and loss of enjoyment of homes. Justifying the claim, SFW said average home values in the region lag those in comparable areas due to the impact of Tata Steel’s operations.
 
How has Tata Steel responded to the claims? 
Tata Steel said the claims are “unsubstantiated and speculative”, adding that SFW has provided no supporting evidence for the compensation sought. The company said its Dutch subsidiaries, collectively referred to as TSN, reject the allegations and consider the claims to be without any basis.
 
“TSN considers that it has strong arguments to defend against the claims and will vehemently defend itself,” Tata Steel said. The company also said that, in its assessment, SFW faces considerable challenges in establishing both the admissibility of the case and the merits of its claims.
 
What is the expected timeline under WAMCA? 
Under the WAMCA framework, proceedings are conducted in two stages: admissibility and merits, with each phase expected to take two to three years to conclude. Tata Steel said that given the nature of the process, a discussion on the quantum of claims is not expected in the coming years, thus limiting the likelihood of near-term financial implications for the company.
 
Who is funding the litigation and what are the terms? 
The filing also disclosed that SFW’s action is being funded by Redbreast Associates NV and Omni Bridgeway SA, both third-party litigation funders. SFW has published a compliance statement outlining the compensation structure for financiers. It allows them to receive either a multiple of their investment or a share of any recovered amount, capped at 25 per cent.
 
What steps has Tata Steel Nederland cited on environment and health? 
Tata Steel said health and a clean living environment remain key priorities for its Dutch operations. The company highlighted that TSN has made substantial investments under its Roadmap+ programme over the past five years to address concerns raised by neighbouring communities.
 
“TSN consistently ranks among the leading global blast furnace-based steel producers in terms of CO2 efficiency, with performance metrics well below both European and global averages,” it added. Given these efforts, the company said it believes that SFW’s claim lacks merit.
 
The company said it is examining the documents received from SFW, consulting legal counsel and assessing potential implications.

More From This Section

Coforge

Coforge announces $2.35 billion acquisition of US-based AI firm Encora

diamond

Titan to enter lab-grown diamond segment with brand name 'beYon'

Vedanta

Andhra govt issues NOC to Vedanta to drill 20 onshore oil, gas wells

Infosys

Infosys offers ₹21 lakh entry-level packages: What freshers need to know

Zepto

Zepto to approach Sebi with confidential DRHP, plans 2026 listing

Topics : Company News Tata Steel Steel producers Netherlands Pollution Control

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

FD Rates in Dec 2025Stocks to Watch TodayKunal Kamble Stocks RecommendationsGold and Silver Price TodayRVNL Share PriceIMD Weather Forecast TodayDefence Stocks TodayNBCC Share PriceCoforge Acquires EncoraIndia China Relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon