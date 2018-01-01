JUST IN
Amtek Auto Ltd.

BSE: 520077 Sector: Auto
NSE: AMTEKAUTO ISIN Code: INE130C01021
BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 26.15 1.20
(4.81%)
OPEN

25.90

 HIGH

26.15

 LOW

25.10
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 26.05 1.20
(4.83%)
OPEN

25.90

 HIGH

26.05

 LOW

25.40
About Amtek Auto Ltd.

Amtek Auto Ltd

Amtek Auto Ltd is one of the largest integrated automotive component manufacturers in India with a strong global presence. The company has world class facilities in India, Europe and North America. They have significant expertise in forging, grey and ductile iron casting, gravity and high-pressure aluminum die casting and machining and sub-assembly. They also manufacture components for non-auto se...> More

Amtek Auto Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   649
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 24 Dec 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 123.92
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.21
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Amtek Auto Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2017 Jun 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 424.64 553.26 -23.25
Other Income 22.2 23.23 -4.43
Total Income 446.84 576.49 -22.49
Total Expenses 893.77 490.59 82.18
Operating Profit -446.93 85.9 -620.29
Net Profit -889.58 -319.68 -178.27
Equity Capital 49.65 44.95 -
Amtek Auto Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Munjal Auto Inds 72.55 -0.82 725.50
Shivam Autotech 72.50 1.97 725.00
Setco Automotive 54.00 -0.92 721.44
Amtek Auto 26.15 4.81 649.17
Hind.Composites 412.05 -0.76 608.19
Bharat Seats 184.35 0.00 578.86
Enkei Wheels 375.35 -0.64 578.79
Amtek Auto Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.40
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 3.68
Insurance 3.40
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.67
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.82
Amtek Auto Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 8.73% 4.41% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 6.73% 7.20% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 1.55% 1.76% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 0.00% 1.76% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -25.50% -26.72% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -83.05% -83.11% 17.24% 19.02%

Amtek Auto Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 25.10
26.15
Week Low/High 22.55
26.15
Month Low/High 22.55
26.15
YEAR Low/High 21.25
44.00
All TIME Low/High 0.60
526.00

