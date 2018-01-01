Amtek Auto Ltd.
|BSE: 520077
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: AMTEKAUTO
|ISIN Code: INE130C01021
|BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|26.15
|
1.20
(4.81%)
|
OPEN
25.90
|
HIGH
26.15
|
LOW
25.10
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|26.05
|
1.20
(4.83%)
|
OPEN
25.90
|
HIGH
26.05
|
LOW
25.40
About Amtek Auto Ltd.
Amtek Auto Ltd is one of the largest integrated automotive component manufacturers in India with a strong global presence. The company has world class facilities in India, Europe and North America. They have significant expertise in forging, grey and ductile iron casting, gravity and high-pressure aluminum die casting and machining and sub-assembly. They also manufacture components for non-auto se...> More
Amtek Auto Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|649
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|24 Dec 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|123.92
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.21
News
-
Amtek Group extend gains as Liberty House Group emerges preferred bidder
-
Insolvency row: Liberty House highest preferred bidder for Amtek Auto India
-
-
80% of firms set up in post-economic reforms era have huge debt burden
-
JP, Amtek Group extend gains; Jaypee Infra surge over 50% in one week
Amtek Auto Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2017
|Jun 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|424.64
|553.26
|-23.25
|Other Income
|22.2
|23.23
|-4.43
|Total Income
|446.84
|576.49
|-22.49
|Total Expenses
|893.77
|490.59
|82.18
|Operating Profit
|-446.93
|85.9
|-620.29
|Net Profit
|-889.58
|-319.68
|-178.27
|Equity Capital
|49.65
|44.95
|-
Amtek Auto Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Munjal Auto Inds
|72.55
|-0.82
|725.50
|Shivam Autotech
|72.50
|1.97
|725.00
|Setco Automotive
|54.00
|-0.92
|721.44
|Amtek Auto
|26.15
|4.81
|649.17
|Hind.Composites
|412.05
|-0.76
|608.19
|Bharat Seats
|184.35
|0.00
|578.86
|Enkei Wheels
|375.35
|-0.64
|578.79
Amtek Auto Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Amtek Auto Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|8.73%
|4.41%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|6.73%
|7.20%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|1.55%
|1.76%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|0.00%
|1.76%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-25.50%
|-26.72%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-83.05%
|-83.11%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Amtek Auto Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|25.10
|
|26.15
|Week Low/High
|22.55
|
|26.15
|Month Low/High
|22.55
|
|26.15
|YEAR Low/High
|21.25
|
|44.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.60
|
|526.00
