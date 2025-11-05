Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PhysicsWallah IPO to open Nov 11; SBICAPS names Bhuvaneshwari as MD & CEO

PhysicsWallah's Rs 3,480-crore IPO opens Nov 11, while SBICAP Securities appoints veteran banker Bhuvaneshwari A as managing director and CEO to lead its digital growth strategy

initial public offerings, IPO

The IPO comprises a fresh fundraise of Rs 3,100 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 380 crore by promoters including Alakh Pandey and Prateek Boob.

PhysicsWallah IPO to open November 11 
Edtech firm PhysicsWallah’s Rs 3,480-crore initial public offering (IPO) is set to open on November 11 and close on November 13.  The IPO comprises a fresh fundraise of Rs 3,100 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 380 crore by promoters including Alakh Pandey and Prateek Boob.
 
SBICAP Securities names Bhuvaneshwari A as MD & CEO 
SBICAP Securities, a subsidiary of State Bank of India, has appointed Bhuvaneshwari A as its managing director and chief executive officer, effective November 1, 2025. A career SBI professional with over 30 years of experience, she brings deep expertise in retail banking, wealth management, and digital transformation.
 
 
Before this role, Bhuvaneshwari served as chief general manager of SBI’s Thiruvananthapuram Circle, overseeing 1,200 branches and driving growth in retail credit and deposits.
 
Bhuvaneshwari said her focus will be on positioning SBICAP Securities as a digital-first, customer-centric investment services firm, while strengthening its technology platforms and expanding its product suite. She holds a postgraduate degree in public administration and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers as well as a Certified Financial Planner.

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

