Andrew Yule & Company Ltd.
|BSE: 526173
|Sector: Others
|NSE: ANDREWYULE
|ISIN Code: INE449C01025
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
28.10
|
0.70
(2.55%)
|
OPEN
27.85
|
HIGH
28.25
|
LOW
27.50
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Andrew Yule & Company Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|27.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|27.40
|VOLUME
|116373
|52-Week high
|46.85
|52-Week low
|23.15
|P/E
|45.32
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,374
|Buy Price
|28.20
|Buy Qty
|1052.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Andrew Yule & Company Ltd.
Andrew Yule & Company Ltd
Andrew Yule & Company Ltd is a medium-large Indian manufacturing and industrial conglomerate, approximately 97.5% owned by the Indian Government. The company operates in four segments: Engineering, Electrical, Tea and Printing. The company's Engineering segment is engaged in the manufacture of industrial fans, tea machinery, air pollution and water pollution control equipments and turn-key project...> More
Andrew Yule & Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Andrew Yule & Company Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Andrew Yule & Company Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|121.05
|115.87
|4.47
|Other Income
|9.1
|14.49
|-37.2
|Total Income
|130.15
|130.36
|-0.16
|Total Expenses
|97.62
|104.24
|-6.35
|Operating Profit
|32.53
|26.12
|24.54
|Net Profit
|29.33
|22.54
|30.12
|Equity Capital
|97.79
|97.79
| -
Andrew Yule & Company Ltd - Peer Group
Andrew Yule & Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Andrew Yule & Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.57%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.62%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-14.07%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|5.05%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|20.34%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|26.29%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Andrew Yule & Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|27.50
|
|28.25
|Week Low/High
|27.25
|
|31.00
|Month Low/High
|27.25
|
|34.00
|YEAR Low/High
|23.15
|
|47.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.00
|
|100.00
