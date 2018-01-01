JUST IN
Andrew Yule & Company Ltd.

BSE: 526173 Sector: Others
NSE: ANDREWYULE ISIN Code: INE449C01025
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 28.10 0.70
(2.55%)
OPEN

27.85

 HIGH

28.25

 LOW

27.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Andrew Yule & Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Andrew Yule & Company Ltd.

Andrew Yule & Company Ltd

Andrew Yule & Company Ltd is a medium-large Indian manufacturing and industrial conglomerate, approximately 97.5% owned by the Indian Government. The company operates in four segments: Engineering, Electrical, Tea and Printing. The company's Engineering segment is engaged in the manufacture of industrial fans, tea machinery, air pollution and water pollution control equipments and turn-key project...> More

Andrew Yule & Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,374
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.62
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 45.32
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.36
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.90
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.21
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Andrew Yule & Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 121.05 115.87 4.47
Other Income 9.1 14.49 -37.2
Total Income 130.15 130.36 -0.16
Total Expenses 97.62 104.24 -6.35
Operating Profit 32.53 26.12 24.54
Net Profit 29.33 22.54 30.12
Equity Capital 97.79 97.79 -
Andrew Yule & Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Balmer Lawrie 225.20 0.31 2567.28
Nava Bharat Vent 143.30 -2.38 2559.34
Kesoram Inds. 115.45 0.48 1440.47
Andrew Yule & Co 28.10 2.55 1373.95
Andhra Sugars 456.95 4.35 1238.79
Rasoi 37500.00 1.35 361.87
Gillanders Arbut 67.00 -4.22 142.98
Andrew Yule & Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 89.25
Banks/FIs 2.55
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 5.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.90
Andrew Yule & Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.57% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.62% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -14.07% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 5.05% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 20.34% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 26.29% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Andrew Yule & Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 27.50
28.25
Week Low/High 27.25
31.00
Month Low/High 27.25
34.00
YEAR Low/High 23.15
47.00
All TIME Low/High 4.00
100.00

