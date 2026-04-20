JEE Main Result 2026 Time: The JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results are expected to be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) anytime today, April 20. The scorecard will include key details such as NTA percentile scores, All India Rank (AIR), and JEE Advanced 2026 qualification status.

Along with the results, NTA is also expected to release the final answer key, though the exact timing has not been confirmed. Based on past trends, results are usually announced in the late evening or at night. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates.

How to check the JEE Main 2026 Result Session 2?

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Press on the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 result link available under the “Candidate Activity” section

Log in using the application number and password

The scorecard will be showcased on the screen

Download and save it for later reference

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: When Results Are Expected, How to Check Candidates are suggested to keep their login credentials ready to avoid last-minute delays while accessing the results.

How is the NTA score calculated?

According to the official announcement, the final answer key is used to determine scores for Paper 1 and Paper 2. Raw (actual) marks are calculated based on the JEE Main 2026 marking scheme.

Each correct answer carries four marks, while one mark is deducted for every incorrect response. To ensure fairness across multiple shifts, these raw scores are normalised and converted into NTA percentile scores.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Results: Counselling process after results

ALSO READ: JAC board results 2026: Jharkhand Class 10th, 12th results to be out soon The Joint Seat Allocation Authority will begin the centralised counselling process once the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 results are announced. To take part in subsequent rounds of seat allotment based on their All India Rank, candidates must complete online registration and fill in their preferred colleges and courses.

JEE Main 2026 Result: JEE Advanced application dates

For Indian candidates, JEE Advanced 2026 registration will begin on April 23 and conclude on May 2, 2026. Only those who qualify in JEE Main 2026 will be eligible to apply for the exam.

ALSO READ: KSEAB SSLC Result 2026: Karnataka Class 10 results to be out soon The final answer key cannot be challenged. It is released after reviewing all objections to the provisional key and is published along with the results. Once released, it is considered final and legally binding, with no scope for further changes.

About NTA JEE Main 2026

The JEE Main Session 2 scorecard will include key details such as NTA percentile scores, All India Rank (AIR), and JEE Advanced 2026 qualification status. The top 2.5 lakh candidates will be eligible for JEE Advanced. Along with the results, NTA will also release the topper list.