Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd.

BSE: 505029 Sector: Others
NSE: ATLASCYCLE ISIN Code: INE446A01025
BSE LIVE 12:48 | 12 Mar 177.25 -2.35
(-1.31%)
OPEN

185.95

 HIGH

185.95

 LOW

177.25
NSE LIVE 13:49 | 12 Mar 177.60 -2.40
(-1.33%)
OPEN

180.10

 HIGH

183.00

 LOW

177.05
About Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd.

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd., previously known as Atlas Cycle Industries (ACIL) started with the manufacture of bicycle saddles in 1951, and produced its first bicycle in 1952. From a modest beginning of 120 cycles per day, the company has come a long way to become India's second-largest cycle manufacturer. It has units at Sonepat, Sahibabad, Rasoi and Gurgaon, all in Haryana. Its combined manufact...> More

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   115
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.23
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 24.52
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   45.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 152.90
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.16
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 145.03 146.21 -0.81
Other Income 1.16 0.54 114.81
Total Income 146.18 146.75 -0.39
Total Expenses 142.45 146.81 -2.97
Operating Profit 3.73 -0.06 6316.67
Net Profit 0.24 -3.03 107.92
Equity Capital 3.25 3.25 -
Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jiya Eco-Product 129.25 2.62 138.56
Sanghvi Brands 122.10 1.20 127.23
Pressman Adv. 50.90 -2.77 119.61
Atlas Cycles 177.25 -1.31 115.21
MANGALAM SEEDS 100.50 -12.61 110.35
Eco Recyc. 55.10 -5.00 96.65
CRP Risk Mgt. 54.30 -5.97 94.92
Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.64
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 46.74
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.59
Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.52% -5.96% 0.06% -0.86%
1 Month -6.88% -2.82% -1.55% -0.83%
3 Month -11.57% -12.23% 1.63% 1.00%
6 Month -10.14% -6.29% 5.01% 4.37%
1 Year -12.14% -10.71% 16.66% 16.15%
3 Year 55.62% 54.26% 16.72% 18.41%

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 177.25
185.95
Week Low/High 175.40
195.00
Month Low/High 175.00
203.00
YEAR Low/High 135.00
248.00
All TIME Low/High 18.05
347.00

