Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd., previously known as Atlas Cycle Industries (ACIL) started with the manufacture of bicycle saddles in 1951, and produced its first bicycle in 1952. From a modest beginning of 120 cycles per day, the company has come a long way to become India's second-largest cycle manufacturer. It has units at Sonepat, Sahibabad, Rasoi and Gurgaon, all in Haryana. Its combined manufact...> More