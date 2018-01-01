You are here » Home
» Company
» Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd
Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd.
|BSE: 505029
|Sector: Others
|NSE: ATLASCYCLE
|ISIN Code: INE446A01025
|
BSE
LIVE
12:48 | 12 Mar
|
177.25
|
-2.35
(-1.31%)
|
OPEN
185.95
|
HIGH
185.95
|
LOW
177.25
|
NSE
LIVE
13:49 | 12 Mar
|
177.60
|
-2.40
(-1.33%)
|
OPEN
180.10
|
HIGH
183.00
|
LOW
177.05
|OPEN
|185.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|179.60
|VOLUME
|25508
|52-Week high
|248.00
|52-Week low
|135.00
|P/E
|24.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|115
|Buy Price
|177.25
|Buy Qty
|9.00
|Sell Price
|181.00
|Sell Qty
|15.00
|OPEN
|180.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|180.00
|VOLUME
|1184
|52-Week high
|246.80
|52-Week low
|135.63
|P/E
|24.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|115
|Buy Price
|177.10
|Buy Qty
|12.00
|Sell Price
|179.45
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|185.95
|CLOSE
|179.60
|VOLUME
|25508
|52-Week high
|248.00
|52-Week low
|135.00
|P/E
|24.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|115
|Buy Price
|177.25
|Buy Qty
|9.00
|Sell Price
|181.00
|Sell Qty
|15.00
|OPEN
|180.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|180.00
|VOLUME
|1184
|52-Week high
|246.80
|52-Week low
|135.63
|P/E
|24.52
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|115.21
|Buy Price
|177.10
|Buy Qty
|12.00
|Sell Price
|179.45
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd.
Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd
Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd., previously known as Atlas Cycle Industries (ACIL) started with the manufacture of bicycle saddles in 1951, and produced its first bicycle in 1952. From a modest beginning of 120 cycles per day, the company has come a long way to become India's second-largest cycle manufacturer. It has units at Sonepat, Sahibabad, Rasoi and Gurgaon, all in Haryana. Its combined manufact...> More
Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|145.03
|146.21
|-0.81
|Other Income
|1.16
|0.54
|114.81
|Total Income
|146.18
|146.75
|-0.39
|Total Expenses
|142.45
|146.81
|-2.97
|Operating Profit
|3.73
|-0.06
|6316.67
|Net Profit
|0.24
|-3.03
|107.92
|Equity Capital
|3.25
|3.25
| -
Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd - Peer Group
Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.52%
|-5.96%
|0.06%
|-0.86%
|1 Month
|-6.88%
|-2.82%
|-1.55%
|-0.83%
|3 Month
|-11.57%
|-12.23%
|1.63%
|1.00%
|6 Month
|-10.14%
|-6.29%
|5.01%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|-12.14%
|-10.71%
|16.66%
|16.15%
|3 Year
|55.62%
|54.26%
|16.72%
|18.41%
Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|177.25
|
|185.95
|Week Low/High
|175.40
|
|195.00
|Month Low/High
|175.00
|
|203.00
|YEAR Low/High
|135.00
|
|248.00
|All TIME Low/High
|18.05
|
|347.00
Quick Links for Atlas Cycles (Haryana):