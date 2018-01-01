Balaji Telefilms Ltd.
|BSE: 532382
|Sector: Media
|NSE: BALAJITELE
|ISIN Code: INE794B01026
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|130.75
|
3.25
(2.55%)
|
OPEN
126.25
|
HIGH
131.95
|
LOW
121.05
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|130.40
|
2.45
(1.91%)
|
OPEN
128.55
|
HIGH
131.80
|
LOW
121.00
About Balaji Telefilms Ltd.
Balaji Telefilms Ltd is India's leading entertainment content provider, employing creativity par excellence, strong insights, a solid infrastructure of around 32 state of the art studios. The company is primarily engaged in the production of television software in Hindi, Telegu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The company has revolutionized the Indian television industry and is much more than just a...> More
Balaji Telefilms Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,323
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.55
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|36.83
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|23 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.24
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|104.85
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.25
Announcement
-
Balaji Telefilms Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Balaji Telefilms Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|65.15
|103.36
|-36.97
|Other Income
|4.7
|2.97
|58.25
|Total Income
|69.85
|106.33
|-34.31
|Total Expenses
|72.23
|100.53
|-28.15
|Operating Profit
|-2.38
|5.81
|-140.96
|Net Profit
|24.82
|-1.86
|1434.41
|Equity Capital
|20.23
|15.19
|-
Balaji Telefilms Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|GTPL Hathway
|146.55
|-4.56
|1648.10
|Eros Intl.Media
|173.15
|-1.03
|1644.23
|Shemaroo Entert.
|514.60
|1.39
|1398.68
|Balaji Telefilms
|130.75
|2.55
|1322.54
|Siti Networks
|14.45
|-7.37
|1260.18
|Saregama India
|665.10
|0.60
|1157.94
|Media Matrix
|5.61
|-4.92
|635.44
Balaji Telefilms Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Balaji Telefilms Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.60%
|-6.29%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.10%
|-9.85%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-16.29%
|-18.22%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-19.24%
|-20.27%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|43.21%
|41.89%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|81.98%
|99.24%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Balaji Telefilms Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|121.05
|
|131.95
|Week Low/High
|121.05
|
|142.00
|Month Low/High
|121.05
|
|149.00
|YEAR Low/High
|85.10
|
|203.00
|All TIME Low/High
|17.45
|
|388.00
