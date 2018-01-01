JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Balaji Telefilms Ltd

Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

BSE: 532382 Sector: Media
NSE: BALAJITELE ISIN Code: INE794B01026
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 130.75 3.25
(2.55%)
OPEN

126.25

 HIGH

131.95

 LOW

121.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 130.40 2.45
(1.91%)
OPEN

128.55

 HIGH

131.80

 LOW

121.00
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 126.25
PREVIOUS CLOSE 127.50
VOLUME 72452
52-Week high 203.00
52-Week low 85.10
P/E 36.83
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,323
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 126.25
CLOSE 127.50
VOLUME 72452
52-Week high 203.00
52-Week low 85.10
P/E 36.83
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,323
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

Balaji Telefilms Ltd

Balaji Telefilms Ltd is India's leading entertainment content provider, employing creativity par excellence, strong insights, a solid infrastructure of around 32 state of the art studios. The company is primarily engaged in the production of television software in Hindi, Telegu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The company has revolutionized the Indian television industry and is much more than just a...> More

Balaji Telefilms Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,323
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.55
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 36.83
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.24
Book Value / Share () [*S] 104.85
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.25
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Balaji Telefilms Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 65.15 103.36 -36.97
Other Income 4.7 2.97 58.25
Total Income 69.85 106.33 -34.31
Total Expenses 72.23 100.53 -28.15
Operating Profit -2.38 5.81 -140.96
Net Profit 24.82 -1.86 1434.41
Equity Capital 20.23 15.19 -
> More on Balaji Telefilms Ltd Financials Results

Balaji Telefilms Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
GTPL Hathway 146.55 -4.56 1648.10
Eros Intl.Media 173.15 -1.03 1644.23
Shemaroo Entert. 514.60 1.39 1398.68
Balaji Telefilms 130.75 2.55 1322.54
Siti Networks 14.45 -7.37 1260.18
Saregama India 665.10 0.60 1157.94
Media Matrix 5.61 -4.92 635.44
> More on Balaji Telefilms Ltd Peer Group

Balaji Telefilms Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 32.51
Banks/FIs 2.12
FIIs 16.71
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.14
Indian Public 13.88
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.23
> More on Balaji Telefilms Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Balaji Telefilms Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.60% -6.29% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.10% -9.85% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -16.29% -18.22% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -19.24% -20.27% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 43.21% 41.89% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 81.98% 99.24% 17.24% 19.01%

Balaji Telefilms Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 121.05
131.95
Week Low/High 121.05
142.00
Month Low/High 121.05
149.00
YEAR Low/High 85.10
203.00
All TIME Low/High 17.45
388.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Balaji Telefilms: