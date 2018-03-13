JUST IN
Bharti Airtel Ltd.

BSE: 532454 Sector: Telecom
NSE: BHARTIARTL ISIN Code: INE397D01024
BSE 15:54 | 12 Mar 420.75 18.80
(4.68%)
OPEN

403.10

 HIGH

424.80

 LOW

403.10
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 421.55 19.40
(4.82%)
OPEN

405.00

 HIGH

424.50

 LOW

404.00
About Bharti Airtel Ltd.

Bharti Airtel Ltd

Bharti Airtel Limited is a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 17 countries across Asia and Africa. Headquartered in New Delhi India Bharti Airtel ranks amongst the top 3 mobile service providers globally in terms of subscribers. The company offers an integrated suite of telecom solutions to its enterprise customers in addition to providing long distance connectivity both ...> More

Bharti Airtel Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   168,191
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.77
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 111.60
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   56.80
Latest Dividend Date 30 Jan 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.25
Book Value / Share () [*S] 254.13
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.66
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Bharti Airtel Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 20318.6 23335.7 -12.93
Other Income 295.2 348.7 -15.34
Total Income 20613.8 23684.4 -12.96
Total Expenses 13089.5 15058.2 -13.07
Operating Profit 7524.3 8626.2 -12.77
Net Profit 560.7 671.5 -16.5
Equity Capital 1998.7 1998.7 -
Bharti Airtel Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bharti Airtel 420.75 4.68 168190.60
Idea Cellular 78.55 -0.32 34240.65
Tata Comm 624.30 1.09 17792.55
Rel. Comm. 23.05 1.54 6374.57
Bharti Airtel Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.14
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 18.78
Insurance 6.26
Mutual Funds 5.76
Indian Public 0.79
Custodians 0.04
Other 1.16
Bharti Airtel Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
10/05 Motilal Oswal Buy 373 PDF IconDetails
08/05 Motilal Oswal Buy 344 PDF IconDetails
25/01 Motilal Oswal Buy 312 PDF IconDetails
Bharti Airtel Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.11% -1.45% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -0.78% -0.22% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -19.70% -19.73% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 3.91% 4.47% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 15.34% 17.03% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 5.85% 22.74% 17.24% 19.01%

Bharti Airtel Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 403.10
424.80
Week Low/High 391.10
429.00
Month Low/High 391.10
439.00
YEAR Low/High 325.50
565.00
All TIME Low/High 10.33
575.00

