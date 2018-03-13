Bharti Airtel Ltd.
|BSE: 532454
|Sector: Telecom
|NSE: BHARTIARTL
|ISIN Code: INE397D01024
|BSE 15:54 | 12 Mar
|420.75
|
18.80
(4.68%)
|
OPEN
403.10
|
HIGH
424.80
|
LOW
403.10
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|421.55
|
19.40
(4.82%)
|
OPEN
405.00
|
HIGH
424.50
|
LOW
404.00
|OPEN
|403.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|401.95
|VOLUME
|726845
|52-Week high
|565.00
|52-Week low
|325.50
|P/E
|111.60
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|168,191
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|420.75
|Sell Qty
|2900.00
|OPEN
|405.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|402.15
|VOLUME
|7518035
|52-Week high
|564.80
|52-Week low
|325.80
|P/E
|111.60
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|168,191
|Buy Price
|423.60
|Buy Qty
|482.00
|Sell Price
|424.00
|Sell Qty
|1692.00
|OPEN
|403.10
|CLOSE
|401.95
|VOLUME
|726845
|52-Week high
|565.00
|52-Week low
|325.50
|P/E
|111.60
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|168,191
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|420.75
|Sell Qty
|2900.00
|OPEN
|405.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|402.15
|VOLUME
|7518035
|52-Week high
|564.80
|52-Week low
|325.80
|P/E
|111.60
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|168190.60
|Buy Price
|423.60
|Buy Qty
|482.00
|Sell Price
|424.00
|Sell Qty
|1692.00
About Bharti Airtel Ltd.
Bharti Airtel Limited is a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 17 countries across Asia and Africa. Headquartered in New Delhi India Bharti Airtel ranks amongst the top 3 mobile service providers globally in terms of subscribers. The company offers an integrated suite of telecom solutions to its enterprise customers in addition to providing long distance connectivity both ...> More
Bharti Airtel Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|168,191
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.77
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|111.60
|Face Value
|()
|5
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|56.80
|Latest Dividend Date
|30 Jan 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.25
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|254.13
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.66
News
-
RBI slaps Rs 50-mn fine on Airtel Payments Bank for violation of KYC norms
-
Telecom consolidation: Who gains most from govt's spectrum cap decision?
-
-
Merger with Indus Towers outweighs most pressures for Bharti Infratel
-
TDSAT asks Trai to file reply on predatory pricing rules in three weeks
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
-
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Bharti Airtel Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|20318.6
|23335.7
|-12.93
|Other Income
|295.2
|348.7
|-15.34
|Total Income
|20613.8
|23684.4
|-12.96
|Total Expenses
|13089.5
|15058.2
|-13.07
|Operating Profit
|7524.3
|8626.2
|-12.77
|Net Profit
|560.7
|671.5
|-16.5
|Equity Capital
|1998.7
|1998.7
|-
Bharti Airtel Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bharti Airtel
|420.75
|4.68
|168190.60
|Idea Cellular
|78.55
|-0.32
|34240.65
|Tata Comm
|624.30
|1.09
|17792.55
|Rel. Comm.
|23.05
|1.54
|6374.57
Bharti Airtel Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Bharti Airtel Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|10/05
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|373
|Details
|08/05
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|344
|Details
|25/01
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|312
|Details
Bharti Airtel Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.11%
|-1.45%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-0.78%
|-0.22%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-19.70%
|-19.73%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|3.91%
|4.47%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|15.34%
|17.03%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|5.85%
|22.74%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Bharti Airtel Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|403.10
|
|424.80
|Week Low/High
|391.10
|
|429.00
|Month Low/High
|391.10
|
|439.00
|YEAR Low/High
|325.50
|
|565.00
|All TIME Low/High
|10.33
|
|575.00
Quick Links for Bharti Airtel:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices