Canara Bank.
|BSE: 532483
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: CANBK
|ISIN Code: INE476A01014
|BSE 15:54 | 12 Mar
|238.55
|
3.35
(1.42%)
|
OPEN
235.00
|
HIGH
241.95
|
LOW
225.35
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|238.60
|
3.15
(1.34%)
|
OPEN
235.10
|
HIGH
242.10
|
LOW
225.20
|OPEN
|235.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|235.20
|VOLUME
|820548
|52-Week high
|463.40
|52-Week low
|225.35
|P/E
|16.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14,248
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|238.55
|Sell Qty
|2392.00
|OPEN
|235.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|235.45
|VOLUME
|15345329
|52-Week high
|463.70
|52-Week low
|225.20
|P/E
|16.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14,248
|Buy Price
|237.70
|Buy Qty
|122.00
|Sell Price
|237.95
|Sell Qty
|10.00
|OPEN
|235.00
|CLOSE
|235.20
|VOLUME
|820548
|52-Week high
|463.40
|52-Week low
|225.35
|P/E
|16.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14,248
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|238.55
|Sell Qty
|2392.00
|OPEN
|235.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|235.45
|VOLUME
|15345329
|52-Week high
|463.70
|52-Week low
|225.20
|P/E
|16.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|14248.35
|Buy Price
|237.70
|Buy Qty
|122.00
|Sell Price
|237.95
|Sell Qty
|10.00
About Canara Bank.
Canara Bank is a state-owned commercial bank with headquarter in Bangalore. The Bank operates in four segments, namely treasury operations, retail banking operations, wholesale banking operations and other banking operations. The Bank provides a range of products and services to the customers. The subsidiaries of the Bank include Canbank Financial Services Ltd, Canbank Venture Capital Fund Ltd, Ca...> More
Canara Bank - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|14,248
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|14.26
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|16.73
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|12 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.43
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|482.97
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.49
News
-
Lupin, RBL Bank, Tata Motors among 49 stocks from BSE500 that hit 52-wk low
-
-
-
Five PSBs on brink of being put under RBI's prompt corrective action plan
-
Canara, Corporation banks clarify on R P Infosystems, Ramnandi fraud cases
Canara Bank - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|10774.64
|10287.67
|4.73
|Other Income
|1566.45
|1791.7
|-12.57
|Total Income
|12341.09
|12079.37
|2.17
|Total Expenses
|5087.83
|3708.74
|37.18
|Operating Profit
|7253.26
|8370.63
|-13.35
|Net Profit
|125.75
|321.88
|-60.93
|Equity Capital
|597.29
|542.99
|-
Canara Bank - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|IDFC Bank
|49.70
|-0.10
|16916.44
|AU Small Finance
|581.35
|-1.29
|16609.17
|Central Bank
|74.75
|-2.22
|14708.93
|Canara Bank
|238.55
|1.42
|14248.35
|Indian Bank
|283.25
|1.87
|13604.21
|City Union Bank
|181.30
|1.12
|12051.01
|Bank of India
|95.10
|-2.51
|11265.07
Canara Bank - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Canara Bank - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|20/07
|Reliance Securities
|Hold
|353
|Details
|19/07
|Motilal Oswal
|Neutral
|371
|Details
|15/07
|Choice Research
|Buy
|425
|Details
|25/07
|Motilal Oswal
|Neutral
|254
|Details
Canara Bank - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-15.06%
|-17.81%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-27.26%
|-25.70%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-34.98%
|-34.86%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-29.49%
|-28.07%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-16.06%
|-16.56%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-39.95%
|-40.06%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Canara Bank - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|225.35
|
|241.95
|Week Low/High
|225.35
|
|289.00
|Month Low/High
|225.35
|
|333.00
|YEAR Low/High
|225.35
|
|463.00
|All TIME Low/High
|38.91
|
|821.00
Quick Links for Canara Bank:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices