Canara Bank.

BSE: 532483 Sector: Financials
NSE: CANBK ISIN Code: INE476A01014
BSE 15:54 | 12 Mar 238.55 3.35
(1.42%)
OPEN

235.00

 HIGH

241.95

 LOW

225.35
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 238.60 3.15
(1.34%)
OPEN

235.10

 HIGH

242.10

 LOW

225.20
About Canara Bank.

Canara Bank

Canara Bank is a state-owned commercial bank with headquarter in Bangalore. The Bank operates in four segments, namely treasury operations, retail banking operations, wholesale banking operations and other banking operations. The Bank provides a range of products and services to the customers. The subsidiaries of the Bank include Canbank Financial Services Ltd, Canbank Venture Capital Fund Ltd, Ca...> More

Canara Bank - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   14,248
EPS - TTM () [*S] 14.26
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.73
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.43
Book Value / Share () [*S] 482.97
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.49
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Canara Bank - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 10774.64 10287.67 4.73
Other Income 1566.45 1791.7 -12.57
Total Income 12341.09 12079.37 2.17
Total Expenses 5087.83 3708.74 37.18
Operating Profit 7253.26 8370.63 -13.35
Net Profit 125.75 321.88 -60.93
Equity Capital 597.29 542.99 -
Canara Bank - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
IDFC Bank 49.70 -0.10 16916.44
AU Small Finance 581.35 -1.29 16609.17
Central Bank 74.75 -2.22 14708.93
Canara Bank 238.55 1.42 14248.35
Indian Bank 283.25 1.87 13604.21
City Union Bank 181.30 1.12 12051.01
Bank of India 95.10 -2.51 11265.07
Canara Bank - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.30
Banks/FIs 0.43
FIIs 7.74
Insurance 11.82
Mutual Funds 7.59
Indian Public 4.68
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.45
Canara Bank - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
20/07 Reliance Securities Hold 353 PDF IconDetails
19/07 Motilal Oswal Neutral 371 PDF IconDetails
15/07 Choice Research Buy 425 PDF IconDetails
25/07 Motilal Oswal Neutral 254 PDF IconDetails
Canara Bank - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -15.06% -17.81% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -27.26% -25.70% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -34.98% -34.86% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -29.49% -28.07% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -16.06% -16.56% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -39.95% -40.06% 17.24% 19.01%

Canara Bank - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 225.35
241.95
Week Low/High 225.35
289.00
Month Low/High 225.35
333.00
YEAR Low/High 225.35
463.00
All TIME Low/High 38.91
821.00

