JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 532413 Sector: Consumer
NSE: CEREBRAINT ISIN Code: INE345B01019
BSE 15:51 | 12 Mar 53.65 -0.85
(-1.56%)
OPEN

53.85

 HIGH

55.05

 LOW

53.35
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 53.80 -0.95
(-1.74%)
OPEN

53.95

 HIGH

55.25

 LOW

53.10
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 53.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 54.50
VOLUME 36290
52-Week high 65.90
52-Week low 35.95
P/E 137.56
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 646
Buy Price 53.65
Buy Qty 525.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 53.85
CLOSE 54.50
VOLUME 36290
52-Week high 65.90
52-Week low 35.95
P/E 137.56
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 646
Buy Price 53.65
Buy Qty 525.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd.

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd

Originally started as a partnership firm under the name and style of Integrated Technologies in July, 1992. Later, it was converted and incorporated as a public limited company as Cerebra Integrated Technologies in December, 1993. The company is engaged in manufacturing computer systems under the brand name cerebra and software development. The company has taken over Monolithic Components and p...> More

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   646
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.39
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 137.56
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 17.64
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 89.11 68.83 29.46
Other Income -1.25 0.08 -1662.5
Total Income 87.86 68.91 27.5
Total Expenses 76.11 63.94 19.03
Operating Profit 11.75 4.97 136.42
Net Profit 8.61 4.83 78.26
Equity Capital 120.39 108.5 -
> More on Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd Financials Results

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Redington India 141.50 3.97 5662.12
HCL Infosystems 54.05 0.93 1779.33
TVS Elec. 363.00 0.48 675.54
Cerebra Integr. 53.65 -1.56 645.89
D-Link India 98.55 0.72 349.85
Compuage Info. 40.15 -4.74 235.88
Smartlink Netwr. 87.35 -1.24 196.97
> More on Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd Peer Group

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 6.05
Banks/FIs 1.04
FIIs 3.70
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 36.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 53.21
> More on Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.88% -4.95% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -12.19% -5.45% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 33.79% 30.42% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 26.38% 28.86% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 34.80% 34.84% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 245.02% 247.10% 17.24% 19.01%

Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 53.35
55.05
Week Low/High 51.10
59.00
Month Low/High 51.10
65.00
YEAR Low/High 35.95
66.00
All TIME Low/High 2.22
66.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Cerebra Integrated Technologies: