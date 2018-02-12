You are here » Home
» Company
» Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd
Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 532413
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: CEREBRAINT
|ISIN Code: INE345B01019
|
BSE
15:51 | 12 Mar
|
53.65
|
-0.85
(-1.56%)
|
OPEN
53.85
|
HIGH
55.05
|
LOW
53.35
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
53.80
|
-0.95
(-1.74%)
|
OPEN
53.95
|
HIGH
55.25
|
LOW
53.10
|OPEN
|53.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|54.50
|VOLUME
|36290
|52-Week high
|65.90
|52-Week low
|35.95
|P/E
|137.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|646
|Buy Price
|53.65
|Buy Qty
|525.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|53.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|54.75
|VOLUME
|295170
|52-Week high
|66.20
|52-Week low
|35.85
|P/E
|137.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|646
|Buy Price
|53.35
|Buy Qty
|306.00
|Sell Price
|53.40
|Sell Qty
|485.00
|OPEN
|53.85
|CLOSE
|54.50
|VOLUME
|36290
|52-Week high
|65.90
|52-Week low
|35.95
|P/E
|137.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|646
|Buy Price
|53.65
|Buy Qty
|525.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|53.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|54.75
|VOLUME
|295170
|52-Week high
|66.20
|52-Week low
|35.85
|P/E
|137.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|645.89
|Buy Price
|53.35
|Buy Qty
|306.00
|Sell Price
|53.40
|Sell Qty
|485.00
About Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd.
Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd
Originally started as a partnership firm under the name and style of Integrated Technologies in July, 1992. Later, it was converted and incorporated as a public limited company as Cerebra Integrated Technologies in December, 1993. The company is engaged in manufacturing computer systems under the brand name cerebra and software development.
The company has taken over Monolithic Components and p...> More
Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|89.11
|68.83
|29.46
|Other Income
|-1.25
|0.08
|-1662.5
|Total Income
|87.86
|68.91
|27.5
|Total Expenses
|76.11
|63.94
|19.03
|Operating Profit
|11.75
|4.97
|136.42
|Net Profit
|8.61
|4.83
|78.26
|Equity Capital
|120.39
|108.5
| -
Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.88%
|-4.95%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-12.19%
|-5.45%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|33.79%
|30.42%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|26.38%
|28.86%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|34.80%
|34.84%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|245.02%
|247.10%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|53.35
|
|55.05
|Week Low/High
|51.10
|
|59.00
|Month Low/High
|51.10
|
|65.00
|YEAR Low/High
|35.95
|
|66.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.22
|
|66.00
Quick Links for Cerebra Integrated Technologies: