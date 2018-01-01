Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
|BSE: 506401
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: DEEPAKNTR
|ISIN Code: INE288B01029
|BSE LIVE 14:35 | 12 Mar
|235.10
|
-1.55
(-0.65%)
|
OPEN
239.00
|
HIGH
242.00
|
LOW
230.10
|NSE LIVE 14:21 | 12 Mar
|234.50
|
-2.65
(-1.12%)
|
OPEN
239.50
|
HIGH
243.80
|
LOW
230.20
About Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
Deepak Nitrite Limited is an India-based company. The Company is a manufacturer of organic inorganic fine and specialty chemicals and is a business partner of chemical worldwide in pharmaceutical agro rubber colorants and imaging chemicals. It also manufactures of xylidines and cumedines. The company has four manufacturing facilities at different locations in the western part of India -one at Nand...> More
Deepak Nitrite Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3,207
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.84
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|40.26
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|60.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Jun 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.49
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|66.37
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.54
Deepak Nitrite Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|371.14
|283.92
|30.72
|Other Income
|0.63
|0.39
|61.54
|Total Income
|371.78
|284.31
|30.77
|Total Expenses
|319.07
|252.9
|26.16
|Operating Profit
|52.71
|31.41
|67.81
|Net Profit
|20.34
|7.36
|176.36
|Equity Capital
|26.14
|23.26
|-
Deepak Nitrite Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|795.00
|-0.93
|3923.32
|Phillips Carbon
|1033.90
|0.59
|3563.85
|Sharda Cropchem
|383.05
|-1.39
|3455.88
|Deepak Nitrite
|235.10
|-0.65
|3206.76
|NOCIL
|192.30
|-1.26
|3161.03
|Sudarshan Chem.
|413.65
|-0.96
|2864.53
|GOCL Corpn.
|531.00
|0.00
|2631.10
Deepak Nitrite Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|12/10
|CD Equisearch
|Accumulate
|214
|Details
|06/09
|CD Equisearch
|Buy
|125
|Details
Deepak Nitrite Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.75%
|-9.77%
|0.08%
|-0.90%
|1 Month
|-12.14%
|-12.97%
|-1.54%
|-0.87%
|3 Month
|15.56%
|16.09%
|1.64%
|0.96%
|6 Month
|33.43%
|33.66%
|5.02%
|4.32%
|1 Year
|97.90%
|92.85%
|16.67%
|16.10%
|3 Year
|228.12%
|223.00%
|16.74%
|18.35%
Deepak Nitrite Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|230.10
|
|242.00
|Week Low/High
|229.00
|
|265.00
|Month Low/High
|229.00
|
|278.00
|YEAR Low/High
|116.10
|
|299.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.92
|
|299.00
