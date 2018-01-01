JUST IN
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.

BSE: 506401 Sector: Industrials
NSE: DEEPAKNTR ISIN Code: INE288B01029
BSE LIVE 14:35 | 12 Mar 235.10 -1.55
(-0.65%)
OPEN

239.00

 HIGH

242.00

 LOW

230.10
NSE LIVE 14:21 | 12 Mar 234.50 -2.65
(-1.12%)
OPEN

239.50

 HIGH

243.80

 LOW

230.20
About Deepak Nitrite Ltd.

Deepak Nitrite Ltd

Deepak Nitrite Limited is an India-based company. The Company is a manufacturer of organic inorganic fine and specialty chemicals and is a business partner of chemical worldwide in pharmaceutical agro rubber colorants and imaging chemicals. It also manufactures of xylidines and cumedines. The company has four manufacturing facilities at different locations in the western part of India -one at Nand...> More

Deepak Nitrite Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3,207
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.84
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 40.26
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   60.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.49
Book Value / Share () [*S] 66.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.54
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Deepak Nitrite Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 371.14 283.92 30.72
Other Income 0.63 0.39 61.54
Total Income 371.78 284.31 30.77
Total Expenses 319.07 252.9 26.16
Operating Profit 52.71 31.41 67.81
Net Profit 20.34 7.36 176.36
Equity Capital 26.14 23.26 -
Deepak Nitrite Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Navin Fluo.Intl. 795.00 -0.93 3923.32
Phillips Carbon 1033.90 0.59 3563.85
Sharda Cropchem 383.05 -1.39 3455.88
Deepak Nitrite 235.10 -0.65 3206.76
NOCIL 192.30 -1.26 3161.03
Sudarshan Chem. 413.65 -0.96 2864.53
GOCL Corpn. 531.00 0.00 2631.10
Deepak Nitrite Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 46.59
Banks/FIs 0.59
FIIs 11.49
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 10.52
Indian Public 18.57
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.03
Deepak Nitrite Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
12/10 CD Equisearch Accumulate 214 PDF IconDetails
06/09 CD Equisearch Buy 125 PDF IconDetails
Deepak Nitrite Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.75% -9.77% 0.08% -0.90%
1 Month -12.14% -12.97% -1.54% -0.87%
3 Month 15.56% 16.09% 1.64% 0.96%
6 Month 33.43% 33.66% 5.02% 4.32%
1 Year 97.90% 92.85% 16.67% 16.10%
3 Year 228.12% 223.00% 16.74% 18.35%

Deepak Nitrite Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 230.10
242.00
Week Low/High 229.00
265.00
Month Low/High 229.00
278.00
YEAR Low/High 116.10
299.00
All TIME Low/High 0.92
299.00

