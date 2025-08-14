Thursday, August 14, 2025 | 12:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Deepak Nitrite shares slip 4% on posting weak Q1 results; key details

Deepak Nitrite shares slip 4% on posting weak Q1 results; key details

Deepak Nitrite shares slipped 4.3 per cent on Wednesday, August 14, 2025, after the company posted weak Q1 results

Deepak Nitrite shares slipped 4.3 per cent on Wednesday, August 14, 2025, logging an intra-day low at ₹1,785 per share on BSE

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

Deepak Nitrite shares slipped 4.3 per cent on Wednesday, August 14, 2025, logging an intra-day low at ₹1,785 per share on BSE. The selling pressure on the counter came after the company posted its Q1 results. 
 
At 11:59 AM, Deepak Nitrite share price was trading 2.55 per cent lower at ₹1,824.85 per share. In comparison, the Sensex was 0.1 per cent higher at 80,617.55.

Deepak Nitrite Q1 results 

The company reported a net profit of ₹112.2 crore for Q1FY26, compared to ₹202.54 crore in the year-ago period, down 44 per cent.
 
Revenue from operations rose 66.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,889.88 crore in Q1FY26 from ₹2,166.84 crore in Q1FY25, down 12.7 per cent.
 
 
Deepak Nitrite's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) slipped 40 per cent YoY to ₹197 crore, as compared to ₹328 crore. Ebitda margins stood at 11 per cent, as compared to 15 per cent a year ago. 

"The chemical industry faced a challenging environment in Q1 FY26, primarily driven by a global economic deceleration and continued oversupply from China. This resulted in pricing pressure and compressed margins across various product lines," the company said in a statement.
 
The agrochemicals segment, in particular, saw a slower-than-expected recovery, especially in Europe, amid cautious purchasing behaviour from global customers. These factors, combined with evolving geopolitical tensions and sluggish demand in major economies, created a volatile backdrop.   Check List of Q1 results today

Deepak Nitrite management outlook

The company said that various initiatives are underway to enhance the margins, like cost optimisation, digital transformation, new product variants, and capacity enhancement, which will drive sustainable growth and long-term profitability. 
 
It added: The company is well-positioned for a stable performance going forward, driven by the anticipated recovery in agrochemicals and the strategic ramp-up of new capacities.

About Deepak Nitrite 

Deepak Nitrite is a leading chemical intermediates producer with a diversified portfolio that caters to the dyes and pigments, agrochemical, pharmaceutical, plastics, textiles, paper, and home and personal care segments and petrol derivatives intermediates - phenolics, acetone, and IPA in India and overseas. Its products are manufactured across 6 locations, which are all accredited by Responsible Care.
 

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

