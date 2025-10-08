Bayer, PI: Specialty chemicals stocks face 19% downside risk; here's why

Shares of Specialty chemicals makers' have cracked up to 28 per cent from July-month highs amid concerns over earnings with demand impacted due to excessive rainfall and the US tariffs. Clean Science and Technology is the top loser, down 28 per cent from its July high. The stock now trades at life-time lows, and has cracked 58 per cent from its all-time high of ₹2,539 hit in January 2022. That apart, Rallis India, Bayer CropScience, PI Industries, Navin Fluorine International, Aether Industries, SRF, Deepak Nitrite and Tata Chemicals have declined in the range of 10 - 21 per cent from July highs. Analysts at Kotak Securities believe that Specialty chemical companies may report tepid earnings for Q2FY26, and downgrade future expectations owing to a disappointing Kharif season and headwinds from the US tariffs. "Specialty chemical companies will likely report mixed results amid headwinds from US tariffs interspersed with tailwinds from higher refrigerant prices and front-loading of orders. We see a risk of demand deceleration in 2HFY26 as customers destock. The earnings downgrade risk seems particularly high for Bayer CropScience, Clean Science, Deepak Nitrite and PI Industries.", said Kotak Securities in its Q2FY26 preview on specialty chemicals. Given this background, here's a technical check on key Specialty chemicals shares.
Bayer CropScienceCurrent Price: ₹4,996 Likely Target: ₹4,250 Downside Risk: 15% Support: ₹4,847 Resistance: ₹5,332; 5,435 Bayer CropScience stock is seen struggling around its 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA), which stands at ₹5,065; below which support exists at ₹4,847. A weekly close below the latter can trigger a potential slide to ₹4,250 levels.
The near-term bias for Bayer CropScience is likely to remain tepid as long as the stock trades below ₹5,332, above which resistance is seen at ₹5,435.
Clean Science and TechnologyCurrent Price: ₹1,072 Likely Target: ₹870 Downside Risk: 18.8% Support: ₹1,015; ₹970 Resistance: ₹1,107; ₹1,130; ₹1,147 Clean Science shares hit a new life-time low at ₹1,055 on October 7. The short-term trend at the counter is likely to remain negative below ₹1,147, with interim resistance at ₹1,107 and ₹1,130 levels.
Deepak NitriteCurrent Price: ₹1,800 Likely Target: ₹1,650 Downside Risk: 8.3% Support: ₹1,739 Resistance: ₹1,891 Deepak Nitrite stock is seen struggling below the 100-DMA for the last 11 months. The stock seems on course to test its trend line support at ₹1,739; below which a dip towards ₹1,650 seems likely. The overall bias is likely to remain subdued as long as the stock trades below the 100-DMA (₹1,891).
Rallis IndiaCurrent Price: ₹303 Likely Target: ₹253 Downside Risk: 16.5% Support: ₹288 Resistance: ₹315; ₹323; ₹330 Rallis India has made lower-highs and lower-lows on the daily chart in the last two months. The stock seems headed towards the 200-DMA, which coincides with 100-WMA around ₹288 levels. Break of the same can trigger an extended fall towards the 200-Week Moving Average (200-WMA) at ₹253.
PI IndustriesCurrent Price: ₹3,552 Likely Target: ₹3,867 / ₹3,358 Upside Potential: 8.9% Downside Risk: 5.5% Support: ₹3,485 Resistance: ₹3,636; ₹3,770 PI Industries is seen trading at a critical juncture. The stock has slipped below the 200-DMA, which stands at ₹3,636, and seen trading close to its weekly support at ₹3,485.
The medium-term chart suggests that a dip below the weekly support can drag the stock towards the 200-WMA at ₹3,358. On the other hand, a move above 200-DMA, can trigger a rally towards ₹3,867, with some resistance likely at ₹3,770.