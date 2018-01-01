JUST IN
DFM Foods Ltd.

BSE: 519588 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: DFMFOODS ISIN Code: INE456C01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1633.80 -15.20
(-0.92%)
OPEN

1604.45

 HIGH

1689.90

 LOW

1604.45
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1674.95 16.20
(0.98%)
OPEN

1658.75

 HIGH

1744.90

 LOW

1625.00
About DFM Foods Ltd.

DFM Foods Ltd

DFM Foods Ltd. is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of processed foods, which includes snack foods. The Company operates in one business segment, which includes FOODS. DFM Foods is a public company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company was incorporated in the year 1993. This business pioneered the entry of packaged snacks in the I...> More

DFM Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,637
EPS - TTM () [*S] 21.93
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 74.50
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.30
Book Value / Share () [*S] 87.94
P/B Ratio () [*S] 18.58
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

DFM Foods Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 123.67 86.8 42.48
Other Income 0.18 -0.22 181.82
Total Income 123.85 86.58 43.05
Total Expenses 106.4 76.6 38.9
Operating Profit 17.45 9.98 74.85
Net Profit 8.4 5.21 61.23
Equity Capital 10.01 10 -
> More on DFM Foods Ltd Financials Results

DFM Foods Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Parag Milk Foods 271.05 2.88 2279.80
Kwality 90.05 3.80 2143.19
Tasty Bite Eat. 7529.15 -2.11 1934.99
DFM Foods 1633.80 -0.92 1637.07
Prabhat Dairy 165.20 1.88 1613.67
Kaya Ltd 998.00 1.47 1300.39
Sanwaria Consum. 15.75 -4.83 1159.36
> More on DFM Foods Ltd Peer Group

DFM Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 38.30
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.70
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.79
> More on DFM Foods Ltd Share Holding Pattern

DFM Foods Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.00% -2.33% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -2.81% 1.74% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -17.66% -18.05% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 16.33% 19.19% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -8.03% -4.09% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 360.23% NA 17.24% 19.02%

DFM Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1604.45
1689.90
Week Low/High 1500.00
1710.00
Month Low/High 1500.00
1760.00
YEAR Low/High 1122.00
2089.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
2433.00

