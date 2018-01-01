DFM Foods Ltd.
|BSE: 519588
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: DFMFOODS
|ISIN Code: INE456C01012
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|1633.80
|
-15.20
(-0.92%)
|
OPEN
1604.45
|
HIGH
1689.90
|
LOW
1604.45
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|1674.95
|
16.20
(0.98%)
|
OPEN
1658.75
|
HIGH
1744.90
|
LOW
1625.00
About DFM Foods Ltd.
DFM Foods Ltd. is an India-based company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of processed foods, which includes snack foods. The Company operates in one business segment, which includes FOODS. DFM Foods is a public company listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The company was incorporated in the year 1993. This business pioneered the entry of packaged snacks in the I...> More
DFM Foods Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,637
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|21.93
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|74.50
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|50.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.30
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|87.94
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|18.58
DFM Foods Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|123.67
|86.8
|42.48
|Other Income
|0.18
|-0.22
|181.82
|Total Income
|123.85
|86.58
|43.05
|Total Expenses
|106.4
|76.6
|38.9
|Operating Profit
|17.45
|9.98
|74.85
|Net Profit
|8.4
|5.21
|61.23
|Equity Capital
|10.01
|10
|-
DFM Foods Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Parag Milk Foods
|271.05
|2.88
|2279.80
|Kwality
|90.05
|3.80
|2143.19
|Tasty Bite Eat.
|7529.15
|-2.11
|1934.99
|DFM Foods
|1633.80
|-0.92
|1637.07
|Prabhat Dairy
|165.20
|1.88
|1613.67
|Kaya Ltd
|998.00
|1.47
|1300.39
|Sanwaria Consum.
|15.75
|-4.83
|1159.36
DFM Foods Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
DFM Foods Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.00%
|-2.33%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-2.81%
|1.74%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-17.66%
|-18.05%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|16.33%
|19.19%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-8.03%
|-4.09%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|360.23%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
DFM Foods Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1604.45
|
|1689.90
|Week Low/High
|1500.00
|
|1710.00
|Month Low/High
|1500.00
|
|1760.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1122.00
|
|2089.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|2433.00
