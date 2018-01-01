JUST IN
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd.

BSE: 500620 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: GESHIP ISIN Code: INE017A01032
BSE LIVE 14:06 | 12 Mar 357.00 4.85
(1.38%)
OPEN

352.25

 HIGH

357.00

 LOW

350.25
NSE LIVE 13:52 | 12 Mar 355.15 3.25
(0.92%)
OPEN

352.05

 HIGH

357.10

 LOW

350.50
About Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd.

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited (GE Shipping), the India's largest private sector shipping company was incorporated in 3rd August of the year 1948. The Company has two main businesses, shipping and offshore. The shipping business is involved in transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, gas and dry bulk commodities. The offshore business services to the oil companies in carrying out o...

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5,383
EPS - TTM () [*S] 21.79
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.38
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   65.00
Latest Dividend Date 02 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 3.24
Book Value / Share () [*S] 342.88
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.04
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 584.42 749.36 -22.01
Other Income 92.56 171.13 -45.91
Total Income 676.98 920.49 -26.45
Total Expenses 405.58 362.72 11.82
Operating Profit 271.4 557.77 -51.34
Net Profit 55.02 238.36 -76.92
Equity Capital 150.78 150.78 -
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Essar Ports 130.70 0.15 5597.36
GE Shipping Co 357.00 1.38 5382.85
S C I 63.00 -1.10 2934.54
Shreyas Shipping 537.00 0.75 1179.25
Mercator 34.25 0.44 1036.06
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 29.68
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 23.29
Insurance 3.41
Mutual Funds 16.96
Indian Public 20.03
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.55
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.15% -2.74% -0.06% -0.96%
1 Month -7.78% -10.12% -1.68% -0.93%
3 Month -8.00% -10.02% 1.50% 0.90%
6 Month -15.31% -15.60% 4.87% 4.26%
1 Year -3.86% -4.04% 16.51% 16.03%
3 Year 1.83% -1.89% 16.57% 18.28%

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 350.25
357.00
Week Low/High 350.25
366.00
Month Low/High 350.25
405.00
YEAR Low/High 350.25
482.00
All TIME Low/High 13.80
572.00

