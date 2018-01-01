You are here » Home
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd.
|BSE: 500620
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: GESHIP
|ISIN Code: INE017A01032
|
BSE
LIVE
14:06 | 12 Mar
|
357.00
|
4.85
(1.38%)
|
OPEN
352.25
|
HIGH
357.00
|
LOW
350.25
|
NSE
LIVE
13:52 | 12 Mar
|
355.15
|
3.25
(0.92%)
|
OPEN
352.05
|
HIGH
357.10
|
LOW
350.50
About Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd.
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd
Great Eastern Shipping Company Limited (GE Shipping), the India's largest private sector shipping company was incorporated in 3rd August of the year 1948. The Company has two main businesses, shipping and offshore. The shipping business is involved in transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, gas and dry bulk commodities. The offshore business services to the oil companies in carrying out o...> More
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|584.42
|749.36
|-22.01
|Other Income
|92.56
|171.13
|-45.91
|Total Income
|676.98
|920.49
|-26.45
|Total Expenses
|405.58
|362.72
|11.82
|Operating Profit
|271.4
|557.77
|-51.34
|Net Profit
|55.02
|238.36
|-76.92
|Equity Capital
|150.78
|150.78
| -
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd - Peer Group
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.15%
|-2.74%
|-0.06%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-7.78%
|-10.12%
|-1.68%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|-8.00%
|-10.02%
|1.50%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|-15.31%
|-15.60%
|4.87%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|-3.86%
|-4.04%
|16.51%
|16.03%
|3 Year
|1.83%
|-1.89%
|16.57%
|18.28%
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|350.25
|
|357.00
|Week Low/High
|350.25
|
|366.00
|Month Low/High
|350.25
|
|405.00
|YEAR Low/High
|350.25
|
|482.00
|All TIME Low/High
|13.80
|
|572.00
Quick Links for Great Eastern Shipping Company: