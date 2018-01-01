JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » GE T&D India Ltd

GE T&D India Ltd.

BSE: 522275 Sector: Engineering
NSE: GET&D ISIN Code: INE200A01026
BSE 15:47 | 12 Mar 389.15 3.05
(0.79%)
OPEN

390.00

 HIGH

392.10

 LOW

383.50
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 388.95 1.50
(0.39%)
OPEN

393.70

 HIGH

393.90

 LOW

383.25
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 390.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 386.10
VOLUME 3234
52-Week high 472.50
52-Week low 277.05
P/E 43.87
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9,964
Buy Price 389.15
Buy Qty 28.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 390.00
CLOSE 386.10
VOLUME 3234
52-Week high 472.50
52-Week low 277.05
P/E 43.87
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9,964
Buy Price 389.15
Buy Qty 28.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About GE T&D India Ltd.

GE T&D India Ltd

Areva T&D India Limited, one of the three global players in the transmission and distribution of energy, it was incorporated in 13th March of the year 1957 as The English Electric Company of India (EEI). With manufacturing facilities in 41 countries and a sales network in more than 100, AREVA offers customers reliable technological solutions for CO2-free power generation and electricity transmissi...> More

GE T&D India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9,964
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.87
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 43.87
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   90.00
Latest Dividend Date 17 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.47
Book Value / Share () [*S] 42.36
P/B Ratio () [*S] 9.19
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

GE T&D India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1438.55 1165.15 23.46
Other Income 105.1 49.29 113.23
Total Income 1543.65 1214.44 27.11
Total Expenses 1388.16 1090.1 27.34
Operating Profit 155.49 124.34 25.05
Net Profit 71.77 44.31 61.97
Equity Capital 51.21 51.21 -
> More on GE T&D India Ltd Financials Results

GE T&D India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Crompton Gr. Con 233.80 -2.60 14654.58
V-Guard Inds. 238.25 3.25 10139.92
K E C Intl. 388.75 -3.40 9994.76
GE T&D India 389.15 0.79 9964.19
Kalpataru Power 463.75 -0.28 7116.24
Suzlon Energy 11.34 2.90 6032.60
GE Power 848.10 0.75 5701.78
> More on GE T&D India Ltd Peer Group

GE T&D India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 1.71
Insurance 2.63
Mutual Funds 12.20
Indian Public 6.87
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.58
> More on GE T&D India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

GE T&D India Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
08/09 Motilal Oswal Neutral 321 PDF IconDetails
11/05 Motilal Oswal Buy 344 PDF IconDetails
> More on GE T&D India Ltd Research Reports

GE T&D India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.32% -6.97% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.36% -4.22% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -2.70% -5.02% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -5.76% -6.23% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 35.59% 35.15% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -32.88% -34.12% 17.24% 19.02%

GE T&D India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 383.50
392.10
Week Low/High 383.50
420.00
Month Low/High 383.50
431.00
YEAR Low/High 277.05
473.00
All TIME Low/High 2.30
656.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for GE T&D India: