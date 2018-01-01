GE T&D India Ltd.
|BSE: 522275
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: GET&D
|ISIN Code: INE200A01026
|BSE 15:47 | 12 Mar
|389.15
|
3.05
(0.79%)
|
OPEN
390.00
|
HIGH
392.10
|
LOW
383.50
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|388.95
|
1.50
(0.39%)
|
OPEN
393.70
|
HIGH
393.90
|
LOW
383.25
About GE T&D India Ltd.
Areva T&D India Limited, one of the three global players in the transmission and distribution of energy, it was incorporated in 13th March of the year 1957 as The English Electric Company of India (EEI). With manufacturing facilities in 41 countries and a sales network in more than 100, AREVA offers customers reliable technological solutions for CO2-free power generation and electricity transmissi...
GE T&D India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9,964
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|8.87
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|43.87
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|90.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|17 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.47
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|42.36
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|9.19
Announcement
-
-
GE T&D India Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Earnings Call Transcript
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
-
GE T&D India Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con.Call Updates
GE T&D India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1438.55
|1165.15
|23.46
|Other Income
|105.1
|49.29
|113.23
|Total Income
|1543.65
|1214.44
|27.11
|Total Expenses
|1388.16
|1090.1
|27.34
|Operating Profit
|155.49
|124.34
|25.05
|Net Profit
|71.77
|44.31
|61.97
|Equity Capital
|51.21
|51.21
|-
GE T&D India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Crompton Gr. Con
|233.80
|-2.60
|14654.58
|V-Guard Inds.
|238.25
|3.25
|10139.92
|K E C Intl.
|388.75
|-3.40
|9994.76
|GE T&D India
|389.15
|0.79
|9964.19
|Kalpataru Power
|463.75
|-0.28
|7116.24
|Suzlon Energy
|11.34
|2.90
|6032.60
|GE Power
|848.10
|0.75
|5701.78
GE T&D India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
GE T&D India Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|08/09
|Motilal Oswal
|Neutral
|321
|Details
|11/05
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|344
|Details
GE T&D India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.32%
|-6.97%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.36%
|-4.22%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-2.70%
|-5.02%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-5.76%
|-6.23%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|35.59%
|35.15%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-32.88%
|-34.12%
|17.24%
|19.02%
GE T&D India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|383.50
|
|392.10
|Week Low/High
|383.50
|
|420.00
|Month Low/High
|383.50
|
|431.00
|YEAR Low/High
|277.05
|
|473.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.30
|
|656.00
