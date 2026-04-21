UP Board Result 2026: Dates, How to check Class 10th, 12th results?

UP Board 10, 12 Result 2026 Result Date and Time: Students awaiting the UP Board Class 10 and 12 results should note that the results will not be released today, April 21, 2026, for over 52 lakh candidates. Officials are expected to announce the date and time soon, so the wait may not be much longer. The exams were conducted from February 18 to March 12, 2026.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has largely completed result preparation, with final checks currently underway. Sources indicate that the board is reviewing all details carefully to ensure accuracy before the release. The results are now expected to be announced between April 25 and April 29.

Class 10 and 12 UPMSP Board Result 2026: How to check UP Board Result Online?

· Visit the official website of the board at upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

· On the home page, click on the "High School Result 2026 UP Board" or "Intermediate Result 2026 UP Board" link.

· Fill in your roll number and school code, and click on the submit option.

· Your UP Board Class 10 Result 2026 will display on the screen.

· Download the UPMSP result 2026 and keep it safe for later use.

UP Board Result 2026 Class 10, 12: How to check the result via SMS?

· For Class 10: Type UP10ROLL NUMBER

· For Class 12: Type UP12ROLL NUMBER

· Send this message to 56263

ALSO READ: UK Board Result 2026: How and where to check UBSE Class 10 and 12 results? · Your UPMSP Board Result 2026 will be available via SMS shortly on the same mobile number.

Official websites to check and download UP Board Result 2026

· www.upmsp.edu.in 2026

· upresults.upmsp.edu.in

· www.upresults.nic.in

Class 12 and 10 UPMSP Board Result 2026 Date: Details on the scorecard

· Name of the Student

· Roll Number

· Father's and Mother's Name

· Date of Birth

· School and District Codes

· Subject Name

· Marks obtained (Theory & Practical/Internal Assessment)

· Total marks for each subject

· Grand Total

· Result (pass/fail)

· Division

ALSO READ: KSEAB SSLC Result 2026: Karnataka Class 10 results to be out soon · Grades (if given).

What's next after the UP Board 10th, 12th results 2026?

After the UP Board Class 10 and 12 results 2026 are announced, expected between April 22 and April 28, your immediate steps should be to verify your marks, obtain official documents, and plan your next academic or career move.

From May 2026, students can apply for scrutiny through the official portal if they are dissatisfied with their marks, with a fee of around ₹500 per subject. Compartment exams, scheduled for July 2026, offer students a chance to save their academic year.