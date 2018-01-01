You are here » Home
GIC Housing Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 511676
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: GICHSGFIN
|ISIN Code: INE289B01019
|
BSE
LIVE
15:10 | 12 Mar
|
380.00
|
16.90
(4.65%)
|
OPEN
368.15
|
HIGH
382.30
|
LOW
366.00
|
NSE
LIVE
14:55 | 12 Mar
|
378.00
|
13.25
(3.63%)
|
OPEN
369.00
|
HIGH
382.90
|
LOW
365.15
About GIC Housing Finance Ltd.
GIC Housing Finance Ltd
GIC Housing Finance Ltd is a subsidiary of General Insurance Corporation of India. The company is engaged in the housing finance activity. They operate in the retail loan segment. They provide loans to individuals and to persons/ entities engaged in construction of houses/ flats for residential purposes.
The company has their presence in 27 locations (24 Business Centers & 3 Collection centers...> More
GIC Housing Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
GIC Housing Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|281.49
|253.07
|11.23
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|281.49
|253.07
|11.23
|Total Expenses
|34.61
|28.58
|21.1
|Operating Profit
|246.88
|224.49
|9.97
|Net Profit
|42.19
|34.43
|22.54
|Equity Capital
|53.85
|53.85
| -
GIC Housing Finance Ltd - Peer Group
GIC Housing Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
GIC Housing Finance Ltd - Research Reports
GIC Housing Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.81%
|-4.17%
|0.47%
|-0.63%
|1 Month
|-6.37%
|-7.57%
|-1.15%
|-0.60%
|3 Month
|-7.08%
|-10.20%
|2.04%
|1.23%
|6 Month
|-28.69%
|-29.36%
|5.43%
|4.60%
|1 Year
|25.66%
|24.71%
|17.13%
|16.41%
|3 Year
|57.81%
|56.59%
|17.20%
|18.68%
GIC Housing Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|366.00
|
|382.30
|Week Low/High
|362.00
|
|398.00
|Month Low/High
|362.00
|
|422.00
|YEAR Low/High
|295.15
|
|623.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.79
|
|623.00
