GIC Housing Finance Ltd.

BSE: 511676 Sector: Financials
NSE: GICHSGFIN ISIN Code: INE289B01019
BSE LIVE 15:10 | 12 Mar 380.00 16.90
(4.65%)
OPEN

368.15

 HIGH

382.30

 LOW

366.00
NSE LIVE 14:55 | 12 Mar 378.00 13.25
(3.63%)
OPEN

369.00

 HIGH

382.90

 LOW

365.15
About GIC Housing Finance Ltd.

GIC Housing Finance Ltd

GIC Housing Finance Ltd is a subsidiary of General Insurance Corporation of India. The company is engaged in the housing finance activity. They operate in the retail loan segment. They provide loans to individuals and to persons/ entities engaged in construction of houses/ flats for residential purposes. The company has their presence in 27 locations (24 Business Centers & 3 Collection centers...> More

GIC Housing Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,046
EPS - TTM () [*S] 31.79
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.95
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   50.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.38
Book Value / Share () [*S] 164.93
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.30
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

GIC Housing Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 281.49 253.07 11.23
Other Income -
Total Income 281.49 253.07 11.23
Total Expenses 34.61 28.58 21.1
Operating Profit 246.88 224.49 9.97
Net Profit 42.19 34.43 22.54
Equity Capital 53.85 53.85 -
GIC Housing Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Max India 91.85 -1.66 2465.25
Centrum Capital 57.45 -3.53 2389.92
Pilani Invest. 2721.10 -0.79 2152.39
GIC Housing Fin 380.00 4.65 2046.30
Satin Creditcare 395.45 -2.51 1885.11
Bengal & Assam 2159.90 0.87 1874.79
JSW Holdings 1660.00 1.34 1842.60
GIC Housing Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 42.16
Banks/FIs 0.09
FIIs 2.92
Insurance 5.66
Mutual Funds 6.41
Indian Public 32.08
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.69
GIC Housing Finance Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
26/12 HDFC Securities Buy 442 PDF IconDetails
20/07 CD Equisearch Accumulate 555 PDF IconDetails
08/03 Centrum Broking Hold 303 PDF IconDetails
10/11 Centrum Broking Hold 309 PDF IconDetails
04/10 CD Equisearch Buy 331 PDF IconDetails
GIC Housing Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.81% -4.17% 0.47% -0.63%
1 Month -6.37% -7.57% -1.15% -0.60%
3 Month -7.08% -10.20% 2.04% 1.23%
6 Month -28.69% -29.36% 5.43% 4.60%
1 Year 25.66% 24.71% 17.13% 16.41%
3 Year 57.81% 56.59% 17.20% 18.68%

GIC Housing Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 366.00
382.30
Week Low/High 362.00
398.00
Month Low/High 362.00
422.00
YEAR Low/High 295.15
623.00
All TIME Low/High 4.79
623.00

