Gillette India Ltd.
|BSE: 507815
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GILLETTE
|ISIN Code: INE322A01010
|BSE LIVE 14:15 | 12 Mar
|6516.45
|
-28.95
(-0.44%)
|
OPEN
6586.05
|
HIGH
6586.05
|
LOW
6516.45
|NSE LIVE 14:32 | 12 Mar
|6537.15
|
-34.30
(-0.52%)
|
OPEN
6551.00
|
HIGH
6624.95
|
LOW
6534.15
|OPEN
|6586.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6545.40
|VOLUME
|126
|52-Week high
|7196.90
|52-Week low
|4051.50
|P/E
|79.66
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21,237
|Buy Price
|6516.45
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|6529.80
|Sell Qty
|13.00
|OPEN
|6551.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6571.45
|VOLUME
|462
|52-Week high
|7100.00
|52-Week low
|4055.40
|P/E
|79.66
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21,237
|Buy Price
|6537.10
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|6537.15
|Sell Qty
|1.00
|OPEN
|6586.05
|CLOSE
|6545.40
|VOLUME
|126
|52-Week high
|7196.90
|52-Week low
|4051.50
|P/E
|79.66
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21,237
|Buy Price
|6516.45
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|6529.80
|Sell Qty
|13.00
|OPEN
|6551.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6571.45
|VOLUME
|462
|52-Week high
|7100.00
|52-Week low
|4055.40
|P/E
|79.66
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|21237.11
|Buy Price
|6537.10
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|6537.15
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About Gillette India Ltd.
Gillette India Ltd is one of the well-known FMCG company in India. The company's principal activity is to manufacture and market consumer products. The company has world's leading brands, namely Gillette Mach 3 Turbo, Oral-B and Duracell in their portfolio. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Bhiwadi in Rajasthan and Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. The company operates three segments, name...> More
Gillette India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|21,237
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|81.80
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|79.66
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|06 Nov 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.83
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|178.27
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|36.55
Gillette India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|407.52
|389.38
|4.66
|Other Income
|2
|15.6
|-87.18
|Total Income
|409.52
|404.98
|1.12
|Total Expenses
|309.62
|314.97
|-1.7
|Operating Profit
|99.9
|90.01
|10.99
|Net Profit
|58.77
|54.75
|7.34
|Equity Capital
|32.59
|32.59
|-
Gillette India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Colgate-Palm.
|1041.90
|0.25
|28339.68
|GlaxoSmith C H L
|6625.55
|0.41
|27867.06
|Emami
|1061.55
|-2.05
|24097.19
|Gillette India
|6516.45
|-0.44
|21237.11
|Varun Beverages
|617.30
|-2.32
|11271.90
|Hatsun AgroProd.
|729.15
|0.67
|11097.66
|KRBL
|457.00
|4.10
|10757.78
Gillette India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Gillette India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.61%
|-1.66%
|0.16%
|-0.84%
|1 Month
|-0.17%
|-0.14%
|-1.45%
|-0.80%
|3 Month
|-6.37%
|-6.56%
|1.73%
|1.02%
|6 Month
|20.81%
|21.07%
|5.11%
|4.39%
|1 Year
|59.48%
|59.71%
|16.78%
|16.17%
|3 Year
|51.65%
|61.22%
|16.84%
|18.43%
Gillette India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6516.45
|
|6586.05
|Week Low/High
|6450.00
|
|6675.00
|Month Low/High
|6450.00
|
|6825.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4051.50
|
|7197.00
|All TIME Low/High
|27.00
|
|7197.00
Quick Links for Gillette India:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices