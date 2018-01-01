JUST IN
Gillette India Ltd.

BSE: 507815 Sector: Consumer
NSE: GILLETTE ISIN Code: INE322A01010
BSE LIVE 14:15 | 12 Mar 6516.45 -28.95
(-0.44%)
OPEN

6586.05

 HIGH

6586.05

 LOW

6516.45
NSE LIVE 14:32 | 12 Mar 6537.15 -34.30
(-0.52%)
OPEN

6551.00

 HIGH

6624.95

 LOW

6534.15
OPEN 6586.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6545.40
VOLUME 126
52-Week high 7196.90
52-Week low 4051.50
P/E 79.66
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 21,237
Buy Price 6516.45
Buy Qty 1.00
Sell Price 6529.80
Sell Qty 13.00
About Gillette India Ltd.

Gillette India Ltd

Gillette India Ltd is one of the well-known FMCG company in India. The company's principal activity is to manufacture and market consumer products. The company has world's leading brands, namely Gillette Mach 3 Turbo, Oral-B and Duracell in their portfolio. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Bhiwadi in Rajasthan and Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. The company operates three segments, name...

Gillette India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   21,237
EPS - TTM () [*S] 81.80
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 79.66
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.83
Book Value / Share () [*S] 178.27
P/B Ratio () [*S] 36.55
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Gillette India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 407.52 389.38 4.66
Other Income 2 15.6 -87.18
Total Income 409.52 404.98 1.12
Total Expenses 309.62 314.97 -1.7
Operating Profit 99.9 90.01 10.99
Net Profit 58.77 54.75 7.34
Equity Capital 32.59 32.59 -
Gillette India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Colgate-Palm. 1041.90 0.25 28339.68
GlaxoSmith C H L 6625.55 0.41 27867.06
Emami 1061.55 -2.05 24097.19
Gillette India 6516.45 -0.44 21237.11
Varun Beverages 617.30 -2.32 11271.90
Hatsun AgroProd. 729.15 0.67 11097.66
KRBL 457.00 4.10 10757.78
Gillette India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.98
FIIs 4.98
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 4.80
Indian Public 5.90
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.35
Gillette India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.61% -1.66% 0.16% -0.84%
1 Month -0.17% -0.14% -1.45% -0.80%
3 Month -6.37% -6.56% 1.73% 1.02%
6 Month 20.81% 21.07% 5.11% 4.39%
1 Year 59.48% 59.71% 16.78% 16.17%
3 Year 51.65% 61.22% 16.84% 18.43%

Gillette India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6516.45
6586.05
Week Low/High 6450.00
6675.00
Month Low/High 6450.00
6825.00
YEAR Low/High 4051.50
7197.00
All TIME Low/High 27.00
7197.00

