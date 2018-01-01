Gillette India Ltd

Gillette India Ltd is one of the well-known FMCG company in India. The company's principal activity is to manufacture and market consumer products. The company has world's leading brands, namely Gillette Mach 3 Turbo, Oral-B and Duracell in their portfolio. Their manufacturing facilities are located at Bhiwadi in Rajasthan and Baddi in Himachal Pradesh. The company operates three segments, name...> More