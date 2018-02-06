JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

BSE: 532424 Sector: Consumer
NSE: GODREJCP ISIN Code: INE102D01028
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 1079.25 5.75
(0.54%)
OPEN

1080.00

 HIGH

1106.70

 LOW

1075.80
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 1078.60 5.75
(0.54%)
OPEN

1080.00

 HIGH

1089.00

 LOW

1074.75
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1080.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1073.50
VOLUME 14170
52-Week high 1124.70
52-Week low 798.00
P/E 76.92
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 73,529
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 1080.00
CLOSE 1073.50
VOLUME 14170
52-Week high 1124.70
52-Week low 798.00
P/E 76.92
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 73,529
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is one of the leading Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies in India. The company is the market leader in personal, hair, household and fabric care segments. They are having their manufacturing facilities at Malanpur in Madhya Pradesh, Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, Guwahati in Assam and Namchi in Sikkim. The company operates in two segments namely soaps and perso...> More

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   73,529
EPS - TTM () [*S] 14.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 76.92
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 0.70
Book Value / Share () [*S] 62.12
P/B Ratio () [*S] 17.37
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2630.3 2402.16 9.5
Other Income 36.25 22.08 64.18
Total Income 2666.55 2424.24 10
Total Expenses 2043.61 1897.3 7.71
Operating Profit 622.94 526.94 18.22
Net Profit 429.87 352.2 22.05
Equity Capital 68.13 34.06 -
> More on Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Financials Results

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Hind. Unilever 1324.55 1.84 286698.84
Godrej Consumer 1079.25 0.54 73529.30
Nestle India 7620.40 -0.39 73475.90
Britannia Inds. 4872.35 0.65 58492.56
Dabur India 327.15 0.11 57627.47
> More on Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Peer Group

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.25
Banks/FIs 0.23
FIIs 27.74
Insurance 1.36
Mutual Funds 0.75
Indian Public 5.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.45
> More on Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
09/05 Reliance Securities Hold 1929 PDF IconDetails
13/12 Motilal Oswal Neutral 1441 PDF IconDetails
07/11 Motilal Oswal Neutral 1521 PDF IconDetails
03/05 Motilal Oswal Neutral 1362 PDF IconDetails
> More on Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Research Reports

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.58% -0.15% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 4.76% 6.10% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 6.87% 7.04% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 15.04% 16.82% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 33.83% 33.40% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 85.92% 82.11% 17.24% 19.01%

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1075.80
1106.70
Week Low/High 1054.15
1117.00
Month Low/High 1008.00
1117.00
YEAR Low/High 798.00
1125.00
All TIME Low/High 4.94
1125.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Godrej Consumer Products: