Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
|BSE: 532424
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: GODREJCP
|ISIN Code: INE102D01028
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|1079.25
|
5.75
(0.54%)
|
OPEN
1080.00
|
HIGH
1106.70
|
LOW
1075.80
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|1078.60
|
5.75
(0.54%)
|
OPEN
1080.00
|
HIGH
1089.00
|
LOW
1074.75
About Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is one of the leading Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies in India. The company is the market leader in personal, hair, household and fabric care segments. They are having their manufacturing facilities at Malanpur in Madhya Pradesh, Baddi in Himachal Pradesh, Guwahati in Assam and Namchi in Sikkim. The company operates in two segments namely soaps and perso...> More
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|73,529
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|14.03
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|76.92
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|06 Feb 2018
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.70
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|62.12
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|17.37
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2630.3
|2402.16
|9.5
|Other Income
|36.25
|22.08
|64.18
|Total Income
|2666.55
|2424.24
|10
|Total Expenses
|2043.61
|1897.3
|7.71
|Operating Profit
|622.94
|526.94
|18.22
|Net Profit
|429.87
|352.2
|22.05
|Equity Capital
|68.13
|34.06
|-
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Hind. Unilever
|1324.55
|1.84
|286698.84
|Godrej Consumer
|1079.25
|0.54
|73529.30
|Nestle India
|7620.40
|-0.39
|73475.90
|Britannia Inds.
|4872.35
|0.65
|58492.56
|Dabur India
|327.15
|0.11
|57627.47
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|09/05
|Reliance Securities
|Hold
|1929
|Details
|13/12
|Motilal Oswal
|Neutral
|1441
|Details
|07/11
|Motilal Oswal
|Neutral
|1521
|Details
|03/05
|Motilal Oswal
|Neutral
|1362
|Details
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.58%
|-0.15%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|4.76%
|6.10%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|6.87%
|7.04%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|15.04%
|16.82%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|33.83%
|33.40%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|85.92%
|82.11%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1075.80
|
|1106.70
|Week Low/High
|1054.15
|
|1117.00
|Month Low/High
|1008.00
|
|1117.00
|YEAR Low/High
|798.00
|
|1125.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.94
|
|1125.00
