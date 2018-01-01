You are here » Home
» Company
» Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 500010
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: HDFC
|ISIN Code: INE001A01036
|
BSE
LIVE
13:43 | 12 Mar
|
1849.90
|
31.45
(1.73%)
|
OPEN
1825.15
|
HIGH
1852.00
|
LOW
1825.15
|
NSE
LIVE
13:28 | 12 Mar
|
1850.75
|
32.15
(1.77%)
|
OPEN
1831.60
|
HIGH
1854.00
|
LOW
1827.05
|OPEN
|1825.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1818.45
|VOLUME
|32752
|52-Week high
|1982.00
|52-Week low
|1361.00
|P/E
|37.42
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|309,729
|Buy Price
|1848.40
|Buy Qty
|27.00
|Sell Price
|1849.65
|Sell Qty
|54.00
|OPEN
|1831.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1818.60
|VOLUME
|2043190
|52-Week high
|1986.05
|52-Week low
|1361.30
|P/E
|37.42
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|309,729
|Buy Price
|1850.75
|Buy Qty
|42.00
|Sell Price
|1850.95
|Sell Qty
|6.00
|OPEN
|1825.15
|CLOSE
|1818.45
|VOLUME
|32752
|52-Week high
|1982.00
|52-Week low
|1361.00
|P/E
|37.42
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|309,729
|Buy Price
|1848.40
|Buy Qty
|27.00
|Sell Price
|1849.65
|Sell Qty
|54.00
|OPEN
|1831.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1818.60
|VOLUME
|2043190
|52-Week high
|1986.05
|52-Week low
|1361.30
|P/E
|37.42
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|309728.74
|Buy Price
|1850.75
|Buy Qty
|42.00
|Sell Price
|1850.95
|Sell Qty
|6.00
About Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) is India's premier housing finance company. The company's main business is to provide loans for the purchase or construction of residential houses. As at end September 2017 HDFC's distribution network comprised of 439 outlets including 135 offices of HDFC's distribution company HDFC Sales Private Limited (HSPL). HDFC covers additional locations th...> More
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|16840.51
|14981.41
|12.41
|Other Income
|3454.31
|7.46
|46204.42
|Total Income
|20294.82
|14988.87
|35.4
|Total Expenses
|7522.87
|6411.91
|17.33
|Operating Profit
|12771.95
|8576.96
|48.91
|Net Profit
|5882.14
|2028.71
|189.94
|Equity Capital
|319.52
|317.02
| -
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd - Research Reports
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.32%
|2.02%
|-0.10%
|-1.10%
|1 Month
|2.46%
|4.38%
|-1.71%
|-1.07%
|3 Month
|8.15%
|9.97%
|1.46%
|0.75%
|6 Month
|2.92%
|4.02%
|4.84%
|4.11%
|1 Year
|34.78%
|34.94%
|16.47%
|15.86%
|3 Year
|38.78%
|35.25%
|16.54%
|18.11%
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1825.15
|
|1852.00
|Week Low/High
|1752.15
|
|1852.00
|Month Low/High
|1752.15
|
|1853.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1361.00
|
|1982.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.30
|
|1982.00
Quick Links for Housing Development Finance Corporation: