Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 500010 Sector: Financials
NSE: HDFC ISIN Code: INE001A01036
BSE LIVE 13:43 | 12 Mar 1849.90 31.45
(1.73%)
OPEN

1825.15

 HIGH

1852.00

 LOW

1825.15
NSE LIVE 13:28 | 12 Mar 1850.75 32.15
(1.77%)
OPEN

1831.60

 HIGH

1854.00

 LOW

1827.05
About Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) is India's premier housing finance company. The company's main business is to provide loans for the purchase or construction of residential houses. As at end September 2017 HDFC's distribution network comprised of 439 outlets including 135 offices of HDFC's distribution company HDFC Sales Private Limited (HSPL). HDFC covers additional locations th...> More

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   309,729
EPS - TTM () [*S] 49.43
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 37.42
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   750.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.94
Book Value / Share () [*S] 311.89
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.93
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 16840.51 14981.41 12.41
Other Income 3454.31 7.46 46204.42
Total Income 20294.82 14988.87 35.4
Total Expenses 7522.87 6411.91 17.33
Operating Profit 12771.95 8576.96 48.91
Net Profit 5882.14 2028.71 189.94
Equity Capital 319.52 317.02 -
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
H D F C 1849.90 1.73 309728.74
Bajaj Fin. 1667.00 0.92 96344.26
Bajaj Finserv 4989.00 0.43 79394.95
Indiabulls Hous. 1216.00 1.31 51868.48
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.11
FIIs 74.76
Insurance 7.19
Mutual Funds 6.63
Indian Public 8.81
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.39
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
30/01 Motilal Oswal Buy 1957 PDF IconDetails
08/08 Reliance Securities Buy 1731 PDF IconDetails
28/07 Reliance Securities Buy 1785 PDF IconDetails
14/07 Reliance Securities Buy 1656 PDF IconDetails
03/06 Choice Research Buy 1580 PDF IconDetails
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.32% 2.02% -0.10% -1.10%
1 Month 2.46% 4.38% -1.71% -1.07%
3 Month 8.15% 9.97% 1.46% 0.75%
6 Month 2.92% 4.02% 4.84% 4.11%
1 Year 34.78% 34.94% 16.47% 15.86%
3 Year 38.78% 35.25% 16.54% 18.11%

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1825.15
1852.00
Week Low/High 1752.15
1852.00
Month Low/High 1752.15
1853.00
YEAR Low/High 1361.00
1982.00
All TIME Low/High 2.30
1982.00

Quick Links for Housing Development Finance Corporation: