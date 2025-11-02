Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mcap of 4 top valued firms jumps by ₹95,447 cr, Reliance biggest gainer

Mcap of 4 top valued firms jumps by ₹95,447 cr, Reliance biggest gainer

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the gainers

reliance, reliance industries

The market valuation of Reliance Industries surged by Rs 47,431.32 crore to Rs 20,11,602.06 crore| Image: Bloomberg

Listen to This Article

The combined market valuation of four of the top 10 valued firms jumped by Rs 95,447.38 crore last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer.

From the top-10 pack, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) were the gainers, while HDFC Bank, TCS, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever faced a combined erosion of Rs 91,685.94 crore from their valuation.

The market valuation of Reliance Industries surged by Rs 47,431.32 crore to Rs 20,11,602.06 crore. State Bank of India added Rs 30,091.82 crore to take its valuation to Rs 8,64,908.87 crore.

 

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bharti Airtel climbed Rs 14,540.37 crore to Rs 11,71,554.56 crore and that of LIC by Rs 3,383.87 crore to Rs 5,65,897.54 crore.

However, the valuation of Bajaj Finance tumbled Rs 29,090.12 crore to Rs 6,48,756.24 crore. The mcap of ICICI Bank tanked by Rs 21,618.9 crore to Rs 9,61,127.86 crore.

The valuation of Infosys dropped by Rs 17,822.38 crore to Rs 6,15,890 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever eroded by Rs 11,924.17 crore to Rs 5,79,561.93 crore.

The mcap of HDFC Bank declined by Rs 9,547.96 crore to Rs 15,18,679.14 crore and that of TCS dipped by Rs 1,682.41 crore to Rs 11,06,338.80 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : RIL mcap mcap Reliance Industries

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

