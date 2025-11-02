Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 07:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Victory Giant tops Asian stocks with 600% surge on Nvidia partnership

Victory Giant tops Asian stocks with 600% surge on Nvidia partnership

It stands out against other top stock performers that underscore the divide between US attempts to onshore tech production on one side, and China's push to bolster self reliance on the other side

Victory Giant Technology

Shares of Victory Giant Technology (Huizhou) Co. are up nearly 600 per cent so far this year | Image: LinkedIn

Bloomberg
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Sangmi Cha
 
While clashes between the US and China over tariffs and trade restrictions have been a dominant theme in the technology world, this year’s hottest Asian stock demonstrates how the nations still rely on each other.
 
Shares of Victory Giant Technology (Huizhou) Co. are up nearly 600 per cent so far this year, topping MSCI Asia Pacific Index, lifted by ties to its key customer Nvidia Corp. The Chinese maker of printed circuit boards is seen as having a niche in artificial intelligence applications, and the ability to rapidly meet customer needs.
 
It stands out against other recent top stock performers that underscore the divide between US attempts to onshore tech production on one side, and China’s push to bolster self reliance on the other.
 
 
“Victory Giant Technology’s recent surge highlights how critical US-China relations remain to the global tech ecosystem,” said Gerald Gan, deputy chief investment officer at Reed Capital Partners. “While both sides continue to compete in advanced chip development, the reliance on Chinese manufacturers for essential hardware components shows that full separation is impractical in the near term.” 

Also Read

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian shares set for 7th month of gains as Amazon, Apple lift sentiment

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian shares fall back following Trump's meeting with Chinese leader Xi

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asia stocks rise on AI optimism, investors gird for Fed, tech earnings

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian stocks take a breather as investors eye US Fed moves, tech earnings

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian shares rally on US-China trade hopes; Japan's Nikkei tops 50,000 mark

 
Last week’s high-level talks left uncertainty over the prospects for sale of Nvidia chips in China — related negative sentiment dragged down Victory Giant’s stock 13 per cent over the past two sessions. But it’s clear that the US chipmaker still relies on the China supply chain hailed as a “miracle” by its Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang.
 
At any rate, there’s little doubt that the world’s hyperscalers will continue to spend massively to build out their AI services. Nvidia will continue to benefit from this, along with its suppliers.
 
Pick-and-Shovel 
So-called “pick-and-shovel” companies with dominant positions have been reaping the big rewards from investors, such as leading AI chip foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. whose market value climbed above $1 trillion for the first time this year. 
 
Victory Giant’s meteoric rise has brought an eightfold gain in its market capitalization since early January to recent levels over $40 billion. The firm is seen as a leader in high-density interconnect and multi-layer PCBs that are crucial for AI chips.
 
Keeping up with voracious customer demand has been difficult for some suppliers such as SK Hynix Inc., which said Wednesday that it has already sold out its memory chip stock for next year. Victory Giant hasn’t had such problems.
 
The Huizhou-based company has “the ability to scale up very quickly and is willing to invest in the capacity, which is very important criteria for Nvidia or buyers allocating their orders,” said Victoria Mio, head of Greater China equities at Janus Henderson in Singapore.
 
Founded in 2006, Victory Giant has traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange for a little more than a decade. Its plans to raise about $1 billion in a Hong Kong listing have been a tailwind in the past few months, along with its strong AI-driven results.
 
The company’s third-quarter net income surged 260 per cent from a year earlier, as its sales jumped 79 per cent to over 5 billion yuan ($715 million).
 
Secondary Beneficiary 
While there were over 2,000 PCB manufacturers globally as of last year, Victory emerged as top in sales for AI and high-performance computing earlier this year, according to Sumeet Singh, head of equity research at Aequitas Research Pvt. The company gets about 60 per cent of sales abroad, probably all from Nvidia given Victory’s high-end expertise, he said.
 
Despite the huge gain in its share price, Victory Giant is trading at 32 times estimated earnings for the next 12 months, far below levels over 100 times for Chinese chipmakers Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and Cambricon Technologies Corp. It’s roughly even with Nvidia’s valuation. 
 
The street sees further upside, with the 16 analysts that cover Victory Giant unanimously rating it a buy. The consensus price target calls for a further 16 per cent rise over the next year.
 
The ongoing rally in major AI plays has been met with concerns of concentration in just a handful of stocks. John Lin, chief investment officer of emerging markets value equities and China equities at AllianceBernstein, said he seeks instead to gain AI exposure through “secondary or back-end beneficiaries”.
 
“PCB makers are great examples of that approach,” said Lin, whose China A-share equity portfolio lists Victory Giant as its top holding. “A PCB maker plays a critical role in enabling high-performance computing systems — after all, even the best chips in the world can’t function without a high-quality, precisely engineered board to sit on.”

More From This Section

Sebi

Sebi likely to fine MCX over four-hour trading halt outage: Report

ITC

ITC's healthy core business signals rerating scope amid weak Q2 agri showpremium

Nifty and Sensex

Markets log best month since March; Nifty gained 4.5% in October

SEBI

Sebi launches recruitment drive for 110 Grade A officer positions

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market close highlights: Sensex sheds 467 points, Nifty at 25,722; SMIDs dip; PSBs outperform

Topics : Asian stocks Asian Shares Nvidia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon